By- Pooja Das
A chilling horror movie you’ve never heard of rocketed up Netflix’s charts this week

  • A new-to-Netflix horror movie that most people likely haven’t heard of shot up the charts on Netflix this past week.
  • Fans of the horror genre should add What Keeps You Alive to their queues — it’s sure to shock you.
  • The independent Candian film premiered at South by Southwest to rave reviews, but it was never really on the radar until it arrived on Netflix last week.

August 2020 is a massive month for Netflix.Chilling horror blast.

If you’ve seen our earlier roundup covering every new movie and TV show coming to Netflix in August, you know that this month is packed full of new releases from start to finish. In fact, a whopping 33 new movies and full seasons of TV series were added,A chilling horror movie

Netflix’s catalogue

 Netflix’s catalogue on August 1st alone, and there are some real gems on that list. Highlights include Death at a Funeral,

 Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless MindJurrasic ParkThe NeverEnding Story, and more. While you’ve almost certainly heard of each of those movies, however, there’s one great addition to Netflix’s catalogue

that you likely haven’t heard of. It’s called What Keeps You Alive, and it absolutely needs to be on your radar.

This little-known flick shot up Netflix’s charts this past week as more and more people learned about it

, and people have been singing it all kinds of praise on social media. Long story short, fans of the horror genre or of thrillers in general just found their next movie.

What Keeps You Alive is a new-to-Netflix movie that was first released back in 2018

. It premiered at the South by Southwest festival that year and received plenty of critical acclaims,

but it wasn’t widely distributed in the United States, so there’s a good chance most of our readers have never even heard of it.

We hadn’t even heard of it ourselves until it cracked Netflix’s top 10 list earlier this week.

It only made a brief appearance on the charts though, so most people likely missed it.

Canadian film-chilling horror

This independent Canadian film is the brainchild of writer-director Colin Minihan.

It stars Hannah Emily Anderson (X-Men: Dark PhoenixJigsaw) and Brittany Allen (The BoysIt Stains the Sands Red)

as a married couple who celebrate their first anniversary with a romantic getaway to a remote cabin in the woods.

A surprise visit from an old friend creates some tension between the two,

when Jules (Allen) learns some potentially troubling things about Jackie’s (Anderson) past.

It’s an exciting flick that’s full of thrills and spills — not the comical kind of spills,

mind you — and while it wasn’t exactly our cup of tea, people have loved it lately.

Definitely add it to your list to check out this weekend on Netflix and in the meantime, watch the trailer embedded below.

Pooja Das

A chilling horror movie you've never heard of rocketed up Netflix's charts this week A new-to-Netflix horror movie that most people likely haven't heard of...
