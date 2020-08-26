A autonomous ship called the Mayflower will try a journey across the Atlantic in early 2021

- Advertisement -

Mayflower

A autonomous Mayflower is about to sail the Atlantic.

A autonomous ship called the will try a journey across the Atlantic in early 2021.

The solar-powered boat will be steered by artificial intelligence.

Autonomous vessels of the future could be used for transport products or military software.

The Mayflower brought pilgrims to the”New World” just 400 years ago.

It was a historical journey from England to what is now the United States.

Now, a second Mayflower is going to attempt the exact same journey,

only this time nobody is going to be on board.

As an article in Defense One clarifies , the boat will depart from precisely

the exact same harbor and produce an almost identical excursion as the original Mayflower.

With no team, the boat will browse using artificial intelligence

and will use solar power to drive itself into its destination.

Assuming all goes well, it’ll be the first trip excursion for a autonomous vessel

of the size in the Atlantic.

The companies behind the project expect to learn a lot from the assignment,

including the feasibility of utilizing artificial intelligence as a navigational instrument on the sea.

If the journey is powerful, it could serve as a jumping-off stage for more ambitious projects.

The other big application for autonomous ships will be in warfare. Much like autonomous drones have provided

the capacity to strike at enemies without risking the lives of human pilots,

independent warships can do the exact same for naval groups.

For starters, not having team aboard the boats as they drag goods from 1 port to another might reduce the risk of casualties

in case a ship ran into particularly rough seas.Collisions between two vessels at sea are incredibly rare.

handle challenges such as obstacle avoidance, changes in sea state

, and detector occlusion,” the leaders of the project explain.

“Real-world data like this is invaluable to developers as they develop

and train the machine learning models which may sail the autonomous warships of the future”