A 28-Year-Old Coronavirus Denier Who Spent 69 In An ICU Bed After Contracting COVID-19

By- Akanksha Ranjan
A 28-year-old coronavirus denier who spent 69 in an ICU bed after contracting COVID-19

A 28-year-old coronavirus

 

is now facing several months of grueling rehabilitation treatment.

The individual needs to relearn how to walk and balance herself, and things like brushing her hair and going to the bathroom by herself are not possible.\

The girl thought she was young so that she would not get infected she did not wear a mask, and she admits she was”reckless”

The novel coronavirus is so contagious that everyone has to his or her role to limit the spread. But the sad truth is it’s not happening.

People today wish to come back to their healthy lives, no matter the dangers.

Some defy the principles knowing exactly what the worst-case scenario is.

Others deny the danger, foolishly thinking either that COVID-19 is a hoax,

or that it can not infect or kill them.

We have seen plenty of cases of coronavirus deniers experiencing that worst-case scenario.

But even so, plenty of folks are still willing to dismiss security measures like social distancing and face masks,

which could significantly reduce the risk of transmission.

The latest case of the way to approach the pandemic involves a 28-year-old mother who is in store for weeks of grueling rehabilitation.

She spent 69 days in bed after contracting the virus, and she’ll have to relearn how to walk.

She can’t even comb her hair, and her health takes months to improve.

This story comes from Spain, demonstrating that ignorance and irresponsibility aren’t restricted to the United States.

Both countries have been able to significantly flatten the curve, although new outbreaks are almost always possible.

The point here is that the young girl was infected once the whole world was acutely conscious of the hazards of COVID-19

Nevertheless, Martinez disregarded safety regulations and didn’t wear a face mask.

After 69 days in the ICU, Martinez was transferred to a normal hospital on June 29th,

but the narrative doesn’t end there. “It is 1 day after the next after the next,” she told El Pais. “I was reckless.”

She thought she could find the virus. She had been requested to become a nursing assistant during the first weeks of the pandemic.

“They told me that they needed people, that although I had no experience, it was simple.

I said yes regardless of the danger because I needed to work for my daughter,”

the woman explained that she came to Spain from Honduras at 2015 in search of means to pay for Down syndrome therapy for her little one.

“I wasn’t attentive. I was walking around with no mask. I was young; why do I get infect? And here I am,” Martinez said.

She had been admitt to the hospital on April 5th, however she doesn’t recall anything from the fever and fatigue she felt.

On April 17th, she was transfer to a different hospital due to the complications she acquired.

She became among the most severe and many extend ICU COVID-19 cases in the Gregorio Maranon hospital.

The latter was not eliminated until late July

She had been asleep for quite a very long time, and also the physicians use strong sedation to relax her muscles.

She lost muscle mass to the point at which she couldn’t even hold up her head or walk.

Other organs have also been affect, including her eyes.A 28-year-old coronavirus

“For three months, they have been washing with sponge baths, and until not long ago,

I could not even go to the toilet alone. They have been putting diapers on me… Diapers,” she told the newspaper.

Among her treating physicians said that the rehabilitation period would easily take eight months,

and she may experience health problems even then.

Like Martinez, other patients will experience similar recovery treatments in the same hospital,

extending beyond the time you’d expect to spend in a hospital to deal with an infectiou

Akanksha Ranjan

