A 28-Year-Old Coronavirus Denier Who Invested 69 In An ICU Bed Following Contracting COVID-19

By- Akanksha Ranjan
A 28-year-old coronavirus denier who invested 69 in an ICU bed following contracting COVID-19

28-year-old coronavirus denier

is now facing a few months of grueling rehabilitation treatment.

The individual needs to relearn how to walk and balance herself, and things like brushing her hair and going to the toilet by herself are not possible.

The woman believed she was young so that she wouldn’t get infected she did not wear a mask, and she admits that she had been”irresponsible.”

The book coronavirus is so infectious that everybody has to their part to limit the spread. Nevertheless, the sad reality is that it’s not happening.

People want to return to their healthy lives, regardless of the dangers.

Some defy the rules knowing precisely what the worst-case scenario is.

Others deny the threat, foolishly thinking either that COVID-19 is a hoax, or that it can’t infect or kill them.

We have seen plenty of cases of coronavirus deniers experiencing that worst-case scenario.

But , plenty of people are still ready to dismiss security measures such as social distancing and face masks,

which can significantly reduce the possibility of transmission.

The latest example of the way to approach the pandemic entails a 28-year-old mother who is in store for months of grueling rehab.

She can’t even comb her hair, and her health takes weeks to improve.

This story comes from Spain, proving that ignorance and irresponsibility are not limited to the United States

The nation was the pandemic’s epicenter for months, sharing that tile with Italy.

Both nations have been able to significantly flatten the curve, although fresh outbreaks are almost always possible.

The point here is that the young woman was infect when the entire world was acutely aware of the dangers of COVID-19.

Even so, Martinez ignore safety regulations and didn’t put on a face mask.

After 69 days in the ICU, Martinez has been move to a normal hospital on June 29th, but the story does not end there.

“It’s one day after the next after the next,” she told El Pais. “I was reckless.”

She never thought she could get the virus.

She was ask to be a nursing assistant during the early weeks of the pandemic.

“They explain that they had people, that though I had no experience, it had been easy.

I said yes despite the risk because I needed to work for my daughter,”

the woman explained that she came to Spain from Honduras at 2015 looking for means to pay for Down syndrome therapy for her little one.

“I was not careful.

 

I was young.28-year-old coronavirus denier

Why would I get infect?

And here I am,” Martinez explain.28-year-old coronavirus denier

She had been admit to the hospital on April 5th, however she does not recall anything from the fever and fatigue she felt.

On April 17th, she had been move to a different hospital because of the complications she acquired.

She became one of the most acute and many extende ICU COVID-19 cases in the Gregorio Maranon hospital

While in the ICU, she obtaine a tracheotomy and a urinary catheter.

The latter wasn’t eliminate until late July.

She was asleep for a long time, and also the physicians use strong sedation to relax her muscles.

She dropped muscle mass to the point at which she could not even hold her head up or walk.

Other organs have also been change, for example her eyes.

“For three weeks, they’ve been washing with sponge baths, and until not long ago, I couldn’t even go to the bathroom alone.

They’ve been putting diapers on me… Diapers,” she told the newspaper.

One of her treating physicians said the rehabilitation period would easily take eight months, and she may experience health problems even then.

Like Martinez, other patients will experience similar recovery therapies in precisely the exact same hospital,

extending past the time you would expect to spend in a hospital to treat an infectious illness.28-year-old coronavirus denier

Starlink satellites...
