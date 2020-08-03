Home Entertainment No Time To Die Makers Want Ana de Armas To NOT Bring...
No Time To Die Makers Want Ana de Armas To NOT Bring Beau Ben Affleck To The Premiere?

By- Anish Yadav
The makers of this much-loved action film franchise, James Bond want Hollywood celebrity, Ana de Armas, to attend the No Time to Die premiere’ with no boyfriend Ben Affleck’, claims that a report published in a news daily. The report adds that’it will be a disaster’ if the premier all about the mushy PDAs of Ben Affleck with Ana overshadowed case, as the makers need the cast of the film. In accordance with the reports, the premiere of the film was’a long time coming’ and also the’ franchise managers’ need the spotlight to be just the film’s stars.

Ben Affleck’s girlfriend to hit a solo

When the reports are to be believed, Ana De Armas and Ben Affleck first went public with their relationship in March, after filming the much-acclaimed erotic thriller Deep Water. Since that time, the couple has garnered a reputation due to their regular public displays of affection, as they always figure out how to add a dose of mush to the equation during their public outings. Reportedly, the movie was slated to release in April 2020. However, like many other movies, No Time to Die, also, was postponed on a report of this Coronavirus pandemic.

About No Time to Die

Starring Daniel Craig and Rami Malek in the top characters, No Time To Die follows the story of the famous globe-trotting spy, James Bond, who sees himself hot on the trail of a mysterious villain, who is armed with reckless new technologies. Helmed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, No Time to Die is among the most anticipated James Bond movies. The film also stars Lashana and Lana Lynch in roles.

Films delayed due to COVID-19

Many studios, that had to delay their films’ releases, have turned in the wake of this Coronavirus spread, to the internet streaming platforms. Some of those films include Trolls World Tour, Emma, The Hunt, and The Invisible Man. Lately, Netflix announced it would be establishing a $100 million Coronavirus relief fund to aid the community. Kumail Nanjiani and Isa Rae’s Lovebirds, also, has shifted to Netflix.

The much-awaited sequels to the highly successful franchise, Mission: Impossible 7 is now getting delayed on reports of the continuing global catastrophe. Reportedly, the officials at Paramount studios have now pushed the release of this Mission Impossiblecommerce movie to November 19, 2021, and the eighth movie to November 4, 2022. As per a report by a news publication, the film was scheduled to be taken in Italy. However, the conclusion was dropped considering the unprecedented Coronavirus epidemic in the nation.

