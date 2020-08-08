70trades deposit: Easiest Way to Finance Your Account

- Advertisement -

70Trades is an online broker offering CFD trading in stocks, currency pairs, commodities, and indices. It’s owned by Commodius FX Ltd, officially located at Law Partners House in Vanuatu. It’s also authorized and regulated by the Vanuatu Financial Services Commission (VSFC).

Many people are concerned about the Island of Vanuatu, where 70Trades is registered. Vanuatu is known to be a hotbed of dishonest forex traders and scammers.

However, the stereotype has been unfair to 70Trades because not all companies located in Vanuatu are scammers.

That said, let’s now look at 70Trades in detail.

Why is 70Trades unique?

Trading platform: Its trading platform, known as PROfit, sets it apart from other brokers. The software is available both on mobile and website. It offers traders a variety of trading assets including market indices, bonds, currencies, commodities, and shares.

Most of the 70Trades potential traders come from non-English speaking countries such as; Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, United Arab. Oman, Qatar, Emirates, and South Africa. So, its website is available in French, English, Arabic, Italian, and Spanish.

Simple trading process: When 70Trades entered to online forex trading market, they wanted to make trading a simple process even for beginners. So, they structured the platform in such a way that makes it easier for you to register and trade successfully no matter your experience level.

Their free demo account is also available for you to practice your trading skills. Beginners get the opportunity to develop new skills without risking too much while having a close look at the investment process. This way, if you have no experience, you can try to understand what you’re doing and making wise decisions.

Bespoke customer service: Not only is the platform and trading process suitable for traders with different experience levels. 70Trades also offers 24/5 customer support service, and as previously mentioned, they accommodate other languages.

70Trades deposit

Minimum deposit: 70Trades offer three different accounts known as the entry-level, advanced, and pro account.

You need a minimum deposit of $200 for the entry-level account. It’s a bit high for an offshore broker and what another offshore broker demand. It also means you risk a higher amount of money. Also, there is no much information on the minimum deposit requirement for the other two accounts, but you can invest as high as $4000.

It would be ideal for you to invest the least possible amount if you’re trading on the 70Trades’ platform for the first time.

Deposit made easy: 70Trades has made financing your account as easy as possible for your convenience.

Their options include:

Credit/Debit Cards – JCC Internet Payment Gateway accepts card payments through the internet. It’s simple to use and meets all the necessary security standards. They include; 3Dsecure, MasterCard Secure Code, Verified by VISA, and Sophisticated fraud protection standards.

It also accepts all major credit and debit cards.

Skrill / Moneybookers – It’s one of Europe’s leading digital money companies operating one of the world’s largest independent e-Wallet platforms on the internet.

They always keep your payments and personal information safe, and their anti-fraud team protects every transaction you make.

Netteller – It’s an e-money/e-wallet stored-value service owned and operated by publicly traded British global payments company Optimal Payments PLC. People in over 180 countries use it and trusted merchants and consumers alike.

Their Rapid Transfer allows you to make a deposit instantly.

You can use it to pay and get paid on thousands of sites and send money to individuals globally.

Webmoney – Webmoney provides all you with a unique interface that allows operation and control of your property rights for assets stored within specialized entities — the Guarantors.

WebMoney is secure. It provides a combination of security features such as transaction monitoring, a dedicated anti-fraud team, and SMS transaction verification for cardholders.

WebMoney is entirely safe for all your online payments.

Wire Transfer – You can always fund your account using this most traditional money transfer method. It’s secure and cost-effective for large deposits. For your convenience, 70Trades has bank accounts with different banks, and you may choose the most suitable bank for your deposits.

It’s a mindset game

70Trades is an excellent online forex trader but like any other platform, it does come with risks. Do not join with a mindset that you’ll lose everything or make lots of money in a short time.

The best way to trade with 70Trades is to have an open mind ready to unlearn and learn new strategies.

Also, have in mind the losing or making money depends on how well you know your game or maybe luck.