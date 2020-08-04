- Advertisement -

inflatable unicorn

4-year-old girl goes on an ocean adventure in an inflatable unicorn

A four-year-old woman on an inflatable unicorn drifted out to sea as a result of strong currents.

With her parents unable to reach her, they called for help, and the little woman was eventually recovered about a half-mile from shore with a ferry.

The woman was frightened by the ordeal but was otherwise okay.

There are a lot of things ferry operators expect to see if they’re out at sea.

Birds

Birds are common, as are other boats and even some aquatic wildlife breaching the outside to say hi

What they probably don’t expect is to see a small girl riding a mystical beast across the waves.

reports by Greece

Based on reports by Greece, that’s precisely what one ferry discovered from the Gulf of Corinth.

The woman, who’s just four years old, appreciated her rode

on a big inflatable unicorn when powerful currents took her in an experience of a life. Happily, she made it home safe.

The girl was playing in her inflatable unicorn considerably closer to shore,

but her parents didn’t understand just how far she had drifted till she was a half-mile away. Not able to retrieve themselves, they quickly called for saving.

As fortune

As fortune would have it, a ferry wasn’t far away, along with the boat rerouted to permeate the girl as she chose to drift out to sea.

Captain Grigoris Karnesis was fast to react.

“I was approaching the port of Antirio and that I had been informed

from the Port Authority a child, who I did not expect to be so little, had been swept away by the currents on a nearby beach,

which is close to the port dock,” Karnes said in an interview with the Greek City Times.

A movie of the whole ordeal began making the rounds Twitter, and it’s clear from the relatively brief clip that the woman was way too far from shore for anyone to swim over and grab her.

A ship rescue was the only option, and that is where the Ferry arrived in handy.

She had been frozen from fear, since the current was strong.

I put the boat in this position not to affect the small inflatable,” Karnes told the outlet.

“I placed it in this way that the ship wasn’t influenced by ripples, since if the inflatable prevailed, we would have serious issues.”

The rescue went well, according to the captain, and the little girl was apparently in good health, but a little shaken from the entire ordeal.

The whole saga isn’t unlike the narrative of a dog that was clearly

attempting to cross the ocean late last year before being seen by people onshore and rescued by the Coast Guard.

The only real difference, of course, is that the dog wasn’t riding a unicorn. If she was, she might have actually made it.