Zoom Video Communications has announced that it has launched Zoom Hardware as a Support (HaaS) to make it easier for companies to leverage the entire potential of its video conferencing software.

The business has partnered with a number of hardware makers such as Neat DTEN, Poly and Yealink who will provide devices for the Zoom Phone and Zoom Rooms HaaS offerings.

President of product and technology at Zoom, Velchamy Sankarlingam explained in a press release how its new subscription service will make it easier for businesses to access the latest hardware, stating:

“Amazing hardware partnerships are a key portion of Zoom’s ecosystem. With many individuals worldwide coping with the unique challenges of today , simple access to hardware is critical for offices, distance learning, telehealth, and much more. Zoom Hardware as a Service will help users adapt to fresh work-from-anywhere environments making it easier than ever before to get access to the most up-to-date and greatest hardware for Zoom Rooms and Zoom Phone.”

Zoom Hardware as a Service

According to Zoom’s site, Zoom Phone plans are priced between $5.99 and $60 a month based on which device users elect for while the price for Zoom Rooms hardware programs will range from $75 to $200 per month.

Registering for Zoom HaaS has a range of benefits for associations such as low upfront costs and predictable budgets, purchasing that is compact, scalability and support choices.

While all of the organization’s HaaS solutions will be encouraged through Zoom, IT teams will have the option to add services for installation and improved end-to-end management.

Zoom will make low-quality video calls onto its stage a matter of the past, by giving the option to sign up for a hardware subscription assistance to organizations and companies.