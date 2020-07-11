Home Technology Zoom: Facing More Security Scrutiny After A New Flaw Was Found To...
Technology

Zoom: Facing More Security Scrutiny After A New Flaw Was Found To Open Up

By- Kumar Saurabh
Zoom is facing more safety scrutiny after a new flaw was found to open the support to hackers, putting Windows 7 users in danger.

Researchers in cybersecurity company ACROS Security has revealed that a previously unknown defect in the videoconferencing software Zoom could enable a hacker to remotely commandeer computers running versions of the Microsoft Windows operating system.

The”zero-day” vulnerability applies to Zoom applications operating on Windows 7, as well as older operating systems.

Windows 7 Zoom

ACROS Security noticed that anyone able to exploit the vulnerability successfully could access files on the computer, and even take over the whole device.

Microsoft has been trying to convince Windows 7 consumers to update but with little success – even though offering free updates.

The company revealed it would be finishing out technical support January 15, 2020, for Windows 7, which means it would provide patches and security updates for Windows 7.

They mean that any bugs or problems still located in the software won’t ever get fixed. Likewise, any safety vulnerabilities could also stay in Windows 7, as Microsoft is unlikely to spot those unless they are acute — more on that in an instant.

Many large organisations, including the NHS, use Windows 7 devices, with Microsoft allowing customers to pay extra to get specialised support.

“Zoom carries all reports of potential security vulnerabilities seriously,” a Zoom spokesperson said in a statement. “This morning we received a record of a problem impacting users running Windows 7 and mature. We have confirmed this problem and are currently working on a patch to resolve it swiftly.”

The matter is the most up-to-date in a litany of security concerns for Zoom, which has exploded in popularity in 2020 thanks to this remote boom.

The increased and abrupt demand on the systems of the company was with offenders also attacking Zoom with gusto, unlike anything many companies have experienced. Observing several high-profile issues, company’s CEO Eric S. Yuan promised more transparency and also announced a 90-day freeze all new features not associated with privacy, security or security back in April – however, this deadline was missed earlier this month.

Kumar Saurabh
Hi, I am a passionate blogger, gamer, movies, tv shows, and comic book lover. I am a tech freak guy and spend most of my time exploring new things in the world of technology. I write blogs about the information on tech, product reviews, and how giant tech companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook changing our world, and love to share everything here at World Top Trend.

