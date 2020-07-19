Youtube HD Quality: In India Gets Full-HD Streaming Back

- Advertisement -

As the business is restoring the HD playback in 26, the times of watching grainy videos on YouTube appear to have concluded. YouTube had capped the movie quality back a couple of months ago to reduce the load on networks during the lockdown.

The change seems from YouTube’s server-side like a switch and users don’t require an update for this to take effect. However, when obtaining it via Wi-Fi, that means users on Mobile data are out of luck for the time being the HD streaming is said to be available.

As we activate the data while we were also able to play 1080p HD videos, the settings change to 480p. Additionally, the change extends to everyone using it through networks and in quality is not limited to premium users.

YouTube, along with OTT platforms such as Netflix and Amazon, had restricted the seeing quality of articles back in March. While OTT platforms have already restored the condition in India, users of YouTube felt left out.

With the change, users of a faster Wi-Fi network can resume enjoying their content. If you’re somebody who doesn’t possess a system at home but still requires a workaround to watch contents XDA reports that users can flow materials on mobile data employing a temporary connection that is Wi-Fi.

After linking to a temporary Wi-Fi, open a movie. Now you can disable the Wi-Fi and restart playing with it back via in 1080p. This does not appear to work on Wi-Fi installations via cellular hotspots. That being said, this is a change, and we can expect the changes to be reverted by YouTube for the entirety of consumers in India.