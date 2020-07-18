Home TV Series Young Justice Season 4: Release Date And Everything You Should Know
TV Series

Young Justice Season 4: Release Date And Everything You Should Know

By- Aryan Singh
Young Justice is an American superhero science fiction animated television series created for CN(Cartoon Network). The show has been developed by Brandon Vietti and Greg Weisman. The show Young Justice is an adaptation of the whole DC Universe with its center of focus being the teenage superheroes.

The executive producer of the show is Sam Register. The production companies for the show are DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. Television. Young Justice is a teenager counterpart of the famous Justice League team.

Young Justice debuted with an hour-long special episode on November 26, 2010. In Canada, Young Justice was aired on September 9, 2011. The second season of the show aired in Canada in 2013. However, the show got canceled after premiering its second season.

However, in 2016, Warner Bros. Television renewed the show for the third season. Season 3 titled Young Justice: Outsiders premiered on DC Universe on January 4, 2019. A total of 72 episodes have been aired till now. Six months later, on July 20, 2019, it was announced that the show is going to return for a fourth season.

Young Justice season 4 release date.

Its almost been a year since the time the renewal of the show was announced. The release date for the show has not been announced yet. Fans have been patiently waiting for the release date of the show to be announced. The delay in the same could be caused by the ongoing pandemic COVID-19.

