You will find so many Netflix shows and movies for fans of this popular streaming service to swallow, that one of these ways the service has become the king of the streaming area is by never allowing the well run dry — there’s always something new to discover, together with old gems to find and revel in about the ceremony.

Along those lines, one site recently decided to quantify precisely how much time it would take a person to watch all those Netflix shows and films.

If you wanted to, it’d take you more than four years to consume everything on Netflix.

I have been using this time throughout the coronavirus pandemic to binge on some fantastic Netflix shows and films, with a bent towards global fare — everything from Money Heist to Crash Landing on You. It may be partly a function of quarantines, being stuck at home, and nowhere on the planet, allowing Americans to fly now, so this is a means to at least emotionally satisfying a number of the wanderlust. And I’ve stated it before, but Crash Landing on You (the second-highest-rated Korean drama of all time) has become one of my favorite TV series, even after discovering it on the streamer. It is partly because of the serendipity associated with accidentally creating it. Still, it’s feel-good, and it has got all — fantastic, a great story, likable actors, and it is just so different from the standard fare I see. A very, very quick summary of the narrative: Crash Landing on You is all about a South Korean heiress with a paragliding accident, unintentionally drifts across the boundary, crashes down in North Korea, and ends up getting entangled with a handsome North Korean military officer.

My more significant point, which no one likely has to be reminded of, is that of Netflix’s value proposition in the streaming movie world. There’s just so much content here, including movies and TV shows, and licensed content from providers outside, along with the spigot, is never likely to dry up. Not even the creation pauses associated with the scenario has slowed down Netflix’s launch cadence this season, and on the Organization’s most recent earnings forecast CEO Reed Hastings summed up the entire strategy thus, regarding volume:

“We wish to have so many strikes that when you visit Netflix, you can just go from hit to hit to strike and never have to think about some of those other services,” Hastings said. “We need to be your main, your very best buddy. And needless to say, sometimes there’s Hamilton, and you’re likely to go to somebody else’s support for an outstanding film, but for the most part, we are interested in being the one who always pleases you.”

Seeing that the total amount of content Netflix and the announcement has, you might not know. The staff over at Reviews.org decided to quantify how much stuff there is on the service, and how long it would require you to enjoy all of it.

There is a little bit of an art to this investigation because the content is always coming onto and rolling from this service, but here’s a rough idea about what you’d be in store for when you set out to try and watch Netflix — all of Netflix, that is. Everything at the ceremony.

Per Reviews.org that notes Netflix at the time of this writing has almost 5,500 unique names around the streamer: “The total runtime is 36,667 hours which means it would take four decades, two months, and eight days to see the full (present ) Netflix library” Some unique and fascinating facts the site found:

We are seeing all Netflix would equal 256 roundtrips to the moon.

The typical user watches two% of the Netflix library in annually.

Assuming no names were removed or added, and you saw Netflix 24/7, it’d cost $662.50 to stay subscribed long enough to observe everything on Netflix.

Netflix has more unique titles than Hulu and Disney+ united.