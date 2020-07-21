Home Corona You Will Be Paid More If Congress Doesn’t Approve New Stimulus Checks
You Will Be Paid More If Congress Doesn’t Approve New Stimulus Checks

By- Sweety Singh
  • The new stimulus check update many of you’ve been waiting may finally be available.
  • On Monday, Senate Republicans gathered at the White House to meet with President Trump using getting started on the procedure for writing and passing a new coronavirus stimulation invoice.
  • Today’s meeting was all about pulling out priorities for that which will be contained in a new stimulus bill.

Second stimulus check update: When could you get the next payment?

On Monday, making good on the signs we’ve been writing about for a few weeks now. Congressional leaders gathered at the White House to sit with President Trump. And finally start the process of writing and passing a new coronavirus-related stimulation invoice. The meeting today was mostly about laying out the key things Republican leaders wish to see in an original invoice, legislative priorities. Such as liability protections for companies and opposition to an extended bulge in unemployment insurance benefits.

One thing lost — or, instead, one thing that wasn’t highlighted much at all in news accounts of the White House summit with Trump today. Was details regarding new stimulus payments which were anticipated to be a part of any new stimulus bill. As the coronavirus pandemic lingers. And dramatically worsens in nations around the US like Florida. And Texas, tens of millions of Americans have found themselves in dire financial straits.

Second Stimulus Check

According to a new survey from SimplyWise, too many Americans still say a second stimulation check is vitally needed. 49% of Americans say a second stimulus check is”essential” for their finances. 35% of Americans say they might last less than one month off their savings.

Additionally, 48% of Black Americans and 43 percent of Hispanic Americans said they could survive less than a month on savings. Vs. 33% of white Americans who said the same thing. Even if lawmakers don’t include financing for a different wave of stimulus checks within this bill, nevertheless. There are still ways that Americans may reap –ways which will invest in their pocket, the same.

Trump clarifies why COVID-19 vaccine may not save us

For example, one of these is via a temporary payroll tax reduction that President Trump said he’d like to see in the next bill. According to a Forbes quote, a payroll tax waiver could have the same effect as a direct 7.65% pay increase for lots of people. Even so, President Trump is already on record as promising that new stimulus checks are coming. That he would like them to be bigger than they were the last time around. With the party’s leader solidly behind the idea. It’s more likely than not that Senate Republicans will find an excuse to fall in line.

Sweety Singh

