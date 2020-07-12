You Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Episodes, Plot And All Latest News

- Advertisement -

YOU is a crime drama series, with a broad fan base. The psychological thriller is created by Greg Berlanti and by Sara Gamble.

Two of YOUR season were broadcasted on Netflix. Both season 1 and season 2 of YOU comprise ten episodes. YOU Season 1 was founded on the novel by Caroline kepnes. Season 2was also based on the book”Hidden Bodies” by Caroline Kepnes. Makers of YOU published season 2 in December 2019, on Netflix Original.

You Season 3 Cast: Who Will Be In It?

Penn Badgley will reprise his role. It is safe to assume that joining him is going to be Victoria Pedretti as Love Quinn since Joe and Love were shown moving in together.

We might also see Robin Lord Taylor because Will Bettelheim because his identity remains stolen. We might see Love’s friends back like Marielle Scott as Lucy, Melanie Field as Sunrise, and Charlie Barnett as Gabe.

Since Ellie’s story is incomplete chances are, we will see her in the season as well. Jenna Ortega (Ellie Alves) said in an interview that her account hadn’t been finished yet and there are chances still available.

Since they met their end, we won’t be visiting Carmela Zumbado since Candace as Delilah and Ambyr Childers.

You Season 3 Plot: What Will Happen Next?

Season 2 left us baffled and brought something we didn’t anticipate. When Candace trapped in a cage with Delilah Joe, Love arrived to save him and killed Candace. It was later revealed that Love also murdered Delilah. Nonetheless, in the last moments of season two, we saw Love and Joe. Additionally, but Love was pregnant.

Season two will proceed from where it left off. It’ll be interesting to see if Love and Joe will alter or whether it will make them worse.

There have been speculations that Love’s child isn’t Joe’s kid. Some suspected that it might be the kid of Milo. Then we have already startled so that it might happen, although this may prove to be crazy.

Some fans suggested that it can be possible for Love is the person who killed her late husband. This is suspicious, but we may observe some signs of this when she did.

Towards the end, we saw a new character who seemed to be neighbour, Love’s and Joe. It did appear like this character went to play an essential part in the season. So, is that this individual from his past or is this likely to be somebody new? We will know when season three comes out.

This fan theory has been failed by Badgley, although rumours say that it could be the mother of Joe.

Let us know what you think may happen in season three?

You Season 3 Trailer

So far, the production of the show has not begun. Usually, the trailer for the series comes to a couple of months before its release. We may see the trailer by mid-2021. You can see the trailer for season two under.



You Season 3 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The series has a reputation for being published in December. Netflix has announced that the series will not be coming on screen, although since this season productions have been shut globally.

Season three could emerge in December 2021 if the series continues the same convention. Netflix has given nothing so we might need to await a statement on the same.

You Season 3 Filming Location

The next episode has been filmed in Los Angeles. Penn Badgley explained that it had a significant effect on the show. Badgley included that he had a dialogue with Berlanti concerning the seasons.

To which Berlanti replied it would get the job done and that Badgley could get it anywhere. It might be set in Hawaii, and it would get the job done. It was included that it may happen in the fourth instalment. Fingers crossed!

What…., a fourth-season? Did we hear correctly?

You Season 3 Episode Count

After the series was revived, it was announced that it could be arriving with ten episodes. The runtime will likely be about 41-50 minutes.

You can stream the show. Watch this space for updates.