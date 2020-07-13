You Season 3: Release date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All New Latest Information Here

- Advertisement -

You are a thriller. Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti create this psychological thriller. For the time being, there are just two seasons of the show. The season one is predicated on a 2014 book by Caroline Kepnes.

The second season of this series, You is somewhat based on the book”Hidden Bodies” by Caroline Kepnes and also has 10 episodes. In 2018, it was decided that the series and the season two would proceed as Netflix original show to Netflix. The second season was released in December.



Release date

The release date for the season 3 is yet not been declared. It is confirmed that there will be a season three. It’s expected to be released on Netflix in 2021, and we’ll get to see more Joe.

Trailer

The trailer is released before the premiere of the series about a month. For now, there’s absolutely no preview of season 3. But we have a lot of theories or plot points to rely on.

Cast:

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg

Victoria Pedretti as girlfriend Love Quinn.

These two will be surely back as the main characters. Rest of the cast is not confirmed or revealed yet. But taking a hint from season two we can expect these people to return for season 3:

Jenna Ortega as Ellie Alves can return as she knows a lot about Joe and Love. She can create a lot of problems in their lives.

Robin Lord Taylor as Will Bettelheim because apparently, he is the only friend Joe have.

Love Quinn’s family and friends can also return in the third part of the series.

.We can expect a brand new face to go into as the neighbor to that Joe seems interested. She’ll be among the main characters in the story, and also the season three may revolve around her and Joe.

Plot

Season 1-. You Season 1 shows Joe Goldberg, a youthful and enchanting book store supervisor, falls for one of his customers Guinevere Beck. Moving on with the series, we get to know Joe is a serial killer who had murdered his previous girlfriend, Candace. Joe requires extremes measures to feed this obsession and develops an intense passion for beck. He turns into social media and technologies to keep an eye on her and further kills her so-called boyfriend and her very best friend. And in the long run, there comes a twist that is great for your viewers. In the scene of season one, Joe’s ex-girlfriend, who he had murdered, comes back and talks about unfinished work with him.

Season 2- In season two, we get to see Joe leaves New York to escape from his past. Joe makes a new start and moves to Los Angles. He falls for a brand new love interest that is Love Quinn and comes right back to his old ways of a dangerous obsession. A great twist comes along with the viewers getting to know Love Quinn is more significant than Joe. In the last scene, we can see Joe all excited to begin his new life with Love. But we see Joe looking at his neighbor through the fence that demonstrates that Joe will be back again on his tracks in another season.

Season 3- In the third portion of the series, Joe is going to be viewed taking an interest in his neighbor. According to enthusiast concepts, the new neighbor could be Joe’s mom, and he could be observed obsessing her over in a non- romantic way. But Penn Badgley has diminished this theory and clarified that the neighbor could not be the mom of Joe. The storyline for season three is not shown, but we know that there will be a terrific thrill and murders in the third run.

Updates will be informed of your time.