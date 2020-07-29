You Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And When Is It Coming Out On Netflix?

- Advertisement -

You is one of the most popular series on Netflix; therefore, it was surprising that it scored a quick renewal for the third season. As a testament to the show popularity, the green light to the season arrived less than a month after Season 2 premiered on December 26 final year. Fans should anticipate Season 3 of You in 2021, depending on the production program.

You Season two is based on the publication”Hidden Bodies” by Caroline Kepnes. In the second season, Joe Goldberg moves from New York to Los Angeles to escape his. Joe attempts to begin a fresh life with a name that is new. Because he obsesses over a fresh woman named Love Quinn, that turns out to be a psychotic as him, however, he drops back into his old ways.

You are set up by the finale Season 3 with Joe while settling into family life with Love Quinn, apparently taken a love interest in a neighbour. Here is everything we know about Season 3 of You including release date the cast, and plot.

When will season 3 of You air?

Initially, You was advised to make a comeback in 2020. Considering the show’s new tagline was”brand new year, fresh You,” we presume season 3 could have dropped only before 2021. By way of example, season two hit Netflix on December 26, 2019. However, due to the pandemic, filming has been postponed. On July 24, Netflix confirmed season 3 of You would be arriving sometime in 2021.

Where will season 3 of You take place?

Considering how Joe (played with Penn Badgley) left things in New York City following season 1, it’s unlikely he will ever reunite. With that, it’s safe to say season 3 of You will pick up in Los Angeles with Love Quinn (played with Victoria Pedretti).

What will happen in season 3 of You?

One fan theory suggests the woman from the backyard at the end of season two, episode 10, “Love, Actually,” is Joe’s mum. You might recall if she was alive or dead that he never revealed. “I will come up with a way to reach you. See you soon, neighbour,” Joe (creepily) whispered to himself while gazing in the mystery girl. On the other hand, some audiences are convinced the neighbour will be Love’s next victim.

Will there be another You book?

For those of you who were not conscious, You is based on two Caroline Kepnes’ books — a 2014 publication of the identical name and a 2016 sequel named Hidden Bodies. On July 19, the author showed her series’ instalment is complete!

“Hello! You 3 is done and that I know I keep saying’soonish,’ but it’s truly so done I watched possible covers last week,” Caroline tweeted in enthusiasm. “Your patience at a pandemic means the world to me. Thank you! Soonish, he is yours. Additionally, spoiler alert, in You3, Joe bitches about the word’soonish. ”’

We can not wait to find out Joe Goldberg’s fate.