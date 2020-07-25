Home TV Series Netflix You Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And What Is Known
You Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And What Is Known

By- Santosh Yadav
As a result of Penn Badgley, we learned that the third season of You was confirmed in December. Subsequently, in January, Netflix further affirmed a new season is on the way.

Whenever the new season is going to the services, Netflix is teasing.

After the news of You’ so renewal, we heard from February that creation for season 3 had started. However, due to coronavirus, various film and television productions are shutdown. The shutdowns have caused severe release delays for displays such as Stranger Things and American Horror Story.

When will the next season release?

Netflix announced that the next season would release sometime in 2021. It was anticipated to be in the first half of 2021. But with conditions and production schedules, I do not feel they would have the ability to make it. Instead, now it seems as if it would even release from the latter half 2021.

You Season 3

As of now, for its second season, the production was transferred to L.A, and we hope to see more of it at the next season also. However, in a conversation with Penn Badgley, he succeeded towards a possible setting in Hawaii for the fourth season. The production for the next season is nowhere close to the beginning. For all we know, it might not begin until later this season. Therefore, fans might have to wait until 2022 for the season.

Who might appear in the next season?

Penn Badgley is guaranteed to return the character type the show, ar Joe Goldberg. In reality, Netflix released a video of Joe’s scenes. It sounds far more freaky.

We will see Victoria Pedretti reprise her role as Love Quinn. We sure have not seen the last of her.

We may also see some new faces. But, it has not been confirmed yet.

Santosh Yadav

