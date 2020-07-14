You Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

‘You’ has been one of the most looked forward of those displays ever made by Netflix. Whenever the season 2 of the show hit the platform, fans were desperate to watch the season 3 and the narrative moving with Joe and his as a twisted wife, Love Quinn.

Season 3 is officially coming to Netflix. The psychological thriller has raised many questions in the critics’ minds, highlighting its themes. People have said toxic pursuits of their romantic obsessions of the main character, Joe; however, they all agree that there is something really very compelling about the show and Joe’s character.

The series relies on a book written by the author- Caroline Kepnes, who wrote it as her reunite for her hiatus. This book’s first setup was released venturing on the psychopath obsessed with staling women as a lovesick romantic’s dangerous mind.

Until today, the series has shown us that the story of Joe pursuing his two possible love interests, Candance and Love. He ends up killing his, along with Candice’s brief affair. It’s been a journey together with Joe rustling’s thoughts and activities through his issue about his fans.

On the other hand, the show has still retained a very loyal following asking for much more of those psychological thrillers.

The shooting of the series started at the season start, but it’ll be foolish to think that the production was not affected by the pandemic, COVID- 19. The series has been very intimate until the epidemic and now must have influenced this aspect of the show that the most.

There has been no official statement regarding the date for its new year’s release, but the fans are hoping that the series will release in 2021 from the most original.

Following the news about the show’s release was announced, it was shown that the new season of this series would have 10 episodes.

This show’s official Twitter page posted a video in early January, stating”New Year, New You,” a self-commentary in You’s second season.

On Twitter, producer Sera Gamble confirmed on Friday, February 7, that work had begun on You season 3. “Just thought you would want to know,” Gamble wrote.

Concerning casting, we absolutely know that the protagonist of the series, Pen Badgely, as Joe and his love interest Love played by Victoria Pedretti, will be returning to the series. It was somewhat known that Love, Victoria would probably be coming back to the series by the way it was sure that the existence of Love in Joe’s life was a relatively sure thing.