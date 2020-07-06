Home TV Series Netflix You Season 3 Release Date, Cast & All Update
You is an American psychological thriller television series. The first season of the series made its debut entry into the television entertainment industry on September 9, 2018. The series has completed the seconds season of the series consisting of 20 episodes. Based on the positive response from the audience development has shown a positive sign towards the third season of the series. In his article, I’ll discuss You season 3 release date, cast, and everything you need to know.

The series is developed by Greg Berlanti, Sera Gamble. It follows a Psychological thriller

Crime drama genre. Marcos Siega, Gina Girolamo, Les Morgenstein, Sarah Schechter, Sera Gamble, Greg Berlanti, Lee Toland Krieger, Silver Tree, Michael Foley, Azalea Brooke are the executive producers of the television web series. It’s said that each episode of the series has a runtime of around 45 minutes holding more than million active viewers. Berlanti Productions, Alloy Entertainment, A&E Studios, Warner Horizon Television, Man Sewing Dinosaur are the executive producers of the television entertainment series.

When Is You Season 3 Release Date?

As of now, we don’t have any official announcement about the You season 3 release date. Based on the positive response from the leaks and speculation suggest that the third season of the series will be released early,2021 if the development follows the previous release schedule.

It’s expected that the third season of the series will be released through Netflix similar to the last season of the series. These are the information related to the release date and streaming details of the television web series. However, we’ll update you once the information drops from the development regarding the release date of the series.

Who Are The Cast included In The You Season 3?

As of now, cast details of the third season of the series are not released. It’s expected that there won’t be any major changes in the cast details of the series. It’s said that most of the cast from the previous season will be retained in the third season of the series. Development is said to be tasked with the performance artist with an intention to maintain the continuity of the series. We have gathered cast information from the internet sources for you to get the glimpses of information about the cast included in the series.

Following are the cast included in You

  • Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg,
  • Elizabeth Lail as Guinevere Beck,
  • Luca Padovan as Paco,
  • Zach Cherry as Ethan,
  • Shay Mitchell as Peach Salinger,
  • Victoria Pedretti as Love Quinn,
  • Jenna Ortega as Ellie Alves,
  • ames Scully as Forty Quinn,
  • Ambyr Childers as Candace Stone,
  • Carmela Zumbado as Delilah Alves,
  • Daniel Cosgrove as Ron,
  • Kathryn Gallagher as Annika Atwater,
  • Nicole Kang as Lynn Lieser,
  • Victoria Cartagena as Claudia,
  • Mark Blum as Mr. Mooney,
  • Hari Nef as Blythe,
  • John Stamos as Dr. Nicky,
  • Adwin Brown as Calvin, a manager at Anavrin,
  • Robin Lord Taylor as Will Bettelheim,
  • Marielle Scott as Lucy Sprecher,
  • Chris D’Elia as Joshua “Henderson” Bunter,
  • Charlie Barnett as Gabe Miranda,
  • Melanie Field as Sunrise Darshan Cummings,
  • Magda Apanowicz as Sandy,
  • Danny Vasquez as David Fincher,
  • Saffron Burrows as Dottie Quinn,
  • Lou Taylor Pucci as Benjamin “Benji” Ashby Jr. III,
  • Reg Rogers as Professor Paul Leahy,
  • Michael Park as Edwin Beck,
  • Emily Bergl as Nancy Whitesell,
  • Michael Maize as Officer Nico,
  • Gerrard Lobo as Raj,
  • Natalie Paul as Karen Minty,
  • Ryan Andes as Ross,
  • Steven W. Bailey as Jasper Krenn,
  • Kathy Griffin as herself,
  • Michael Reilly Burke as Ray Quinn,
  • David Paladino as Alec Grigoryan,
  • Haven Everly as Gigi,
  • Andrew Creer as Milo Warrington,
  • Daniel Durant as James Kennedy,
  • Madeline Zima as Rachel,
  • Brooke Johnson as Sofia,
  • Olivia Ragan as young Love Quinn,
  • Anton Starkman as young Forty Quinn.
Kavin
Kavin Venkat is a Full-stack software developer by profession and an avid writer by passion. He has been writing articles for the last two years. He always proves his dominance in writing article over topics related to television series, films and technology. Passionate writer looking curiously to explore new opportunity. Other than writing article he spends his time developing software and playing cricket.

Also Read:   'Teen Mom 2' Alum David Eason Was Hospitalized Just Days Before Assault Arrest
Also Read:   Virgin River Season 2: Release Date Rumours All Around The Internet Viral
