Microsoft’s Xbox series X could enhance the visuals of the games it supports thanks to athletic native HDR calibration. We have heard that Microsoft’s next-generation console will support HDR and Xbox One X before it. But some digging by colorist Adam Fairclough discovered text that references system-wide HDR calibration in Xbox system text.

The HDR references were discovered. Fairclough, going by the name of EvilBoris on Twitter, then found three lines referring to"HDMICalibration" and"TML" (aka tone mapping level), which monitor with what the HDR Gambling Interest Group have recommended as parameters for HDR.

In a nutshell, the text hints that the Xbox series X could come with its HDR calibration system.

That could then have the advantage of applying HDR to games even if the developers have not added support for it themselves, thus improving their appearance.

For those who don’t know, HDR stands for dynamic range, which offers a more massive selection of contrast, brighter highlights, and more punchy colors in videos, movies, and games that support it.

Looks like the HGIG HDR settings are coming to Xbox in the future SYSTEMXConfigHDMICalibrationMaxFFTML

Version1: 0

SYSTEMXConfigHDMICalibrationMaxTML

Version1: 0

SYSTEMXConfigHDMICalibrationMinTML

Version1: 0 — EvilBoris HDR (@EvilBoris) June 30, 2020

It’s become a rather attractive quality that’s filtered down into mid-range collections from high-end TV and is something the PS4, and current-generation Xbox consoles additionally encourage. In games, however, HDR is reliant on the programmer.

And games execute it in ways that are various, resulting in an experience.

However, is that the Xbox series X has HDR? It helps add HDR to games that don’t natively come with it but also can’t only ensure a degree of consistency. That is something teated for its console compatibility, but it might also provide a decent boost to games. What’s more, it would seem that the Xbox Series X will calibrate its HDR output signal to your TV, ensuring it supports HDR, which could remove a good deal of the pain of doing these calibrations manually if you’re someone who likes to get the best out of the TV’s picture.

With the Xbox Series X slated to possess 12 teraflops of power, service for ray-tracing, run matches at 4K, and around 120 frames a second, more in-depth HDR support could be the icing in the cake for Microsoft’s next-generation console when it arrives at the end of the year.