Xbox One And 360 Free Games You Can Get In August

By- Sweety Singh
  • Microsoft has announced the free Xbox One and Xbox 360 games being given away in August.
  • Xbox Live Gold subscribers can grab Portal Knights and Override: Mech City Brawl on Xbox One, and MX Unleashed and Red Faction II on Xbox 360.
  • You can save about $80 by picking up all four Xbox Games with Gold while they’re on sale for free.

Microsoft announced the slate of free Xbox One and 360 games it will be giving away in July on Tuesday. Once again, there’s not much to write home about here, as the highlight of the month appears to be Portal Knights, which is a fun sandbox RPG that should keep you occupied for a few hours. Personally, I recommend grabbing Red Faction II if you’ve only got time for one free game this month. This sequel wasn’t quite as groundbreaking as its predecessor, but it’s a fun shooter that has some of the most destructible environments in any game I’ve ever played.

Here are the details on the availability of all the Xbox One and Xbox 360 Games with Gold for August:

  • Portal Knights

    ($19.99 ERP): Available August 1 to 31 on One

    • Join this cooperative, 3D sandbox action RPG to level up your character, craft epic weapons, conquer enemies in real-time, and build almost anything! Craft your adventure. Forge your hero. Become the ultimate Portal Knight!

  • Override: Mech City Brawl

    ($29.99 ERP): Available August 16 to September 15 on One

    • No gears, no glory! Control gigantic robots and duke it out in this 3D mech brawler! Epic battles await in local and online Versus mode, 4-player Co-op – where each player controls one part of a mech – and a single-player campaign. Each mech has its own play style, special moves, and finishers.

  • MX Unleashed

    ($14.99 ERP): Available August 1 to 15 on Xbox One & 360

    • Rainbow Studios returns to its heritage to bring the definitive next-generation off-road game to life.

  • Red Faction II

    ($14.99 ERP): Available August 16 to 31 on Xbox One & Xbox 360

    • Twenty-second century Earth. Five years after the rebellion on Mars. For the last 15 years, Sopot, the corrupt dictator, has oppressed the people of the Commonwealth. His relentless pursuit of unification with the neighboring United Republic has left the country soaked in unnecessary bloodshed and poverty.
You’ll save over $79 if you pick up all four games. And can add up to 2000 points to your gamerscore. Also, keep in mind that each of the 360 titles are backward compatible with the One. So even if you don’t have an Xbox 360 on hand. You can still download all four games listed above. And as always, some of last month’s free games are still available if you hurry. So be sure to download them before they go back to being paid.

Sweety Singh

