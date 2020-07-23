Xbox Games Showcase Live Stream: Watch the Xbox Series X Reveals

- Advertisement -

After Sony wowed players with the PlayStation 5 in June, it’s lastly time for Microsoft to take the stage with the video games which are coming to the Xbox Series X. July’s Xbox Video games Showcase will unveil extra about Halo Infinite, the Xbox Series X’s flagship title, in addition to different first-party and third-party titles coming to the next-gen console.

The digital occasion, which is scheduled for July 23 at 12 pm ET, might be an opportunity for Microsoft to reply to the PS5, the large headliner of June’s IGN Summer time of Gaming and Summer time Recreation Fest occasions. Sony revealed a number of large exclusives coming to the console in the course of the digital occasion, together with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West, Demon’s Souls, Gran Turismo 7, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Thus far, the Xbox Series X solely has two large heavy-hitters which you can’t get on a PS5: Halo Infinite and Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II.

Halo Infinite will probably take up a variety of the air time, although. This isn’t solely the primary mainline Halo sport since 2015’s Halo 5: Guardians however it’s additionally the primary time an Xbox console has launched with a Halo sport because the authentic Xbox. In Halo Infinite, Microsoft could also be hoping to as soon as once more discover that main system-seller that offers the Xbox Series X an early lead over the PS5.