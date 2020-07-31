Xbox boss offers proof that the Xbox Series S is being revealed in August

- Advertisement -

At a recent interview,Xbox mind Phil Spencer explained that Microsoft intends to speak more about backward compatible games coming to Xbox collection X in August.

We knew the Xbox collection X will have the ability to play thousands of Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One games at launch,

however that was the first we had heard of an August event.

Spencer explained

The responses were somewhat mixed, since most of the games did not seem to be anywhere close to ready, however, the fantastic thing is that the Xbox collection X will probably be backward compatible with tens of thousands of old games on launch day.

In reality, in a meeting which took place soon following the event a week,

Phil Spencer triumph at another occasion to explore those games.

Discussing with iJustine along with her sister Jenna Ezarik in their same Brain podcast, Xbox chief Phil Spencer spoke about each the work that the team had set into bringing many old games into the Xbox collection X.

also stated he’s”invited to speak about it” next month.

“I believe August, we will have more to say about that,” he added.

Microsoft has been hyping up backward compatibility on the Xbox collection X for

weeks but this is actually the first time we have heard anything special about a possible event in August.

Numerous reports have indicated that Microsoft would follow up the Xbox Games Showcase with another occasion in August to show the rumored Xbox collection S games console.

and Spencer’s affirmation that something is occurring in August obtained the net buzzing. Especially,

Spencer’s apparently benign quote also occurred to start making the rounds directly after a snowy next-gen Xbox controller leaked on the internet.

Which many people today think might belong to the so-called Xbox collection S.

it is worth noting that when Microsoft laid out its own Xbox 20/20 roadmap,

it guaranteed”monthly minutes throughout the remainder of the calendar year,

and followed in May using a first glance at Xbox collection X gameplay.

However, in June, we all got was radio silence,

and we all needed to wait till close to the end of July for the significant showcase.

To put it differently, we’ve got no clue what Microsoft’s plans are and how the pandemic is affecting those programs.

but all indications are pointing to a different occasion in August with much more next-gen information,

Even if it is not on the exact same scale.

Meanwhile, there is still a lot we do not understand about the Xbox collection X or the PS5,

but Sony has done a much better job of describing its plan for the next-generation than Microsoft for this stage.