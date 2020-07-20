WWE Smackdown Live: Results And Analysis! AJ Styles, Bray Wyatt, Brawn Strowman

Nicely, WWE Universal champion Bron Strowman additionally appeared when he confronted John Morrison earlier than his Extreme Rules match in opposition to Bray Wyatt. Along with these headliners, a number of featured WWE SmackDown superstars reminiscent of Jeff Hardy, Shimus, Belle, Shinsuke Nakamura, and others appeared in latest episodes.

Earlier than the game, Bray Wyatt appeared on the display the place he spoke about his subsequent Excessive Rules recreation in opposition to Bron Strowman. Bray Wyatt promised to overcome Strowman within the swamp earlier than claiming that he would additionally face the monster that turned Strowman. The Universal champions appeared within the ring and gave a promotion earlier than asking the referee to start out the match.

WWE Smackdown Live:

When the bell rang, Strowman started to simply destroy Morrison. John Morrison tried to defend himself, however Bron Strowman hit everybody in his arsenal. Strowman then gave an influence slam and received the match. After the champion exits the ring, Miz and Lacey Evans arrive with medical personnel to regulate the flyers.

AJ Kinds shortly took over, hitting Riddle with some vicious punches, however the former NXT star bounced again and hit Kinds with two monkey wrench substitutes in a row. The Phenomenal quickly gained the higher hand and caught the calf within the crusher. When the match appeared to be drawing to a detailed, Riedl pulled a German complement out of nowhere. Riddle caught AJ Kinds in his submission management, however AJ stacked him by the pin.

Other info!!

After debuting on SmackDown with an surprising victory in an untitled bout over intercontinental champion AJ Kinds, Matt Riddle had his first shot at “Men Roster” Gold when he confronted Kinds. Whereas Riddle did lastly push Stiles up so far in an incredible combat, he got here out a bit when he was capable of counter Bromish on a striped pin to retain the title.