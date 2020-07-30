Home Corona Worldwide coronavirus cases, New record
Corona

Worldwide coronavirus cases, New record

By- Pooja Das
Spike in Coronavirus Infection

Worldwide coronavirus cases surpassed 17 million Wednesday, just hours prior to the anniversary of the World Health Organization’s declaration of a global health crisis.

According to public health data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, there were 17,031,281 confirmed infections as of 11 p.m. PT, while the death toll around the world has surpassed 667,000 individuals.

Worldwide coronavirus cases Coronavirus instances hit 17 million globally after establishing a fresh single-day record

It took four days to scale in 16 million instances to 17 million, and the 10-million mark was reached approximately a month back.

By contrast, it took just two weeks for instances to grow from 3 million to 10 million.

New Record : Coronavirus 

According to Johns Hopkins, Wednesday declared a new record in the amount of global infections reported in a single day, at over 289,100.

Others, including Colombia and Venezuela, watched their records shatter within the past few days prior to dropping only slightly.

The planet has seen instances confirmed at a speed of over 200,000 per day because mid-July, although the overall pandemic curve has continued to rise at a steady clip since early June.

America remains the most infected country on the planet, with over 4.4 million cases and more than 150,000 deaths.

Debates over mandatory masks as well as other preventative measures to slow down the spread of the virus have continued to play out across the nation,

as multiple states begin to see listing loopholes in deaths in addition to cases.

Pooja Das

Loss of smell or Anosmia Loss of smell, or anosmia, is among the earliest and most frequently reported symptoms of COVID-19.
