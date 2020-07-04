Home Hollywood "World War Z" Season 2: Recent updates on its release date, cast,...
HollywoodMovies

“World War Z” Season 2: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything a fan should know

By- Simran Jaiswal
- Advertisement -

After World War Z’s success, viewers wonder whether they would get a sequel to this movie or not.

This apocalyptic action horror film portrays a zombie pandemic. It focuses on how the protagonist of the story, Gerry Lane, a former investigator, struggles to save his family and the world from the wrath of zombies. This film is loosely based on Max ‘Brooks’ novel of the same name.

It became a huge commercial success and also received appreciation for the performance of its cast and elements of thrill and adventures present in it. It was also nominated for various prestigious awards in different categories.

This film was released in 2013. It has been seven years since its release. Now, fans are quite curious to know about the sequel of World War Z.

Let’s check out the essential details of World War Z 2.

Release date of “World War Z 2”

In 2013, after the smashing success of “World War Z,” Paramount announced that it would soon start working on a sequel. In May 2015, the film was announced to be released on June 9, 2017. On February 8, 2017, Paramount announced that since the filming ‘tdidn’t start and thus movie would not release before 2018 or 2019.

In 2018, Dede Gardner revealed that filming would start in June 2019.

But in February 2019, the pre-production work was stopped due to several reasons. One of the major reasons was the issue of budget. China has banned films featuring zombies or ghost, so if the sequel would have released, then it might have suffered losses since it would have been banned in China.

Since then, no information has been shared but fans are still hopeful about the sequel.

The expected plot of “World War Z 2”

The plot of the second season of “World War Z 2” was loosely based on Max ‘Brooks’ novel of the same name. At the end of the film, in order to save themselves from zombies, people infected themselves with pathogens causing diseases. However, these diseases are curable. The sequel may portray how they will completely get rid of zombies and how they restore the peace of the world again after this zombie apocalypse.

The cast of “World War Z 2”

If the sequel of the movie arrives, it is likely that Brad Pitt will reprise his role as former United Nations investigator, Gerry Lane. Mireille Enos may return as his wife, Karin Lane.

However, all these are assumptions as nothing has been officially announced.

Stay with us for more updates.

Also Read:   Kung Fu Panda 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Updates!!!
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Justice League Snyder Cut: Batman Searches For Aquaman
Simran Jaiswal

Must Read

“World War Z” Season 2: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything a fan should know

Hollywood Simran Jaiswal -
After World War Z's success, viewers wonder whether they would get a sequel to this movie or not. This apocalyptic action horror film portrays a...
Read more

Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 4: Release Date, cast, plot, And Know Everything !!!

Amazon Prime Rekha yadav -
The hit comedy-drama show Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 is set for a release with a bang for the fans. The show has gained...
Read more

“Live Die Repeat 2”: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything a fan should know

Hollywood Simran Jaiswal -
Live Die Repeat: Edge of Tomorrow hit the screen in 2014 and was a commercial success. The screenplay of this 2014 science fiction film...
Read more

God of War 5: Check out the recent updates on its release date and other features

Gaming Simran Jaiswal -
God of War is one of the most popular game franchises. At Santa Monica Studio, David Jaffee created it. Its popularity has begun since...
Read more

Doctor Strange 2: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything you want to know

Hollywood Simran Jaiswal -
In 2016, a superhero film "Doctor Strange" released and became a huge commercial hit. Produced by Marvel Studios, this film is based on the...
Read more

Bosch Season 7: Release Date, cast, plot, And Latest News !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
The Thriller series'Bosch' is a fantastic series to observe and loved by lovers. This thriller series is created with Fabrik Entertainment. For the past...
Read more

The Circle Season 2 Is The Circle Coming Back? Who Won The Circle Season 2?

Netflix Vinay yadav -
The version of this Circle, a reality series where contestants are fully isolated in their homes and can only communicate with other contestants via...
Read more

Cobra Kai season 3: Release Date, cast, plot, And More Latest Update Is Here !!!

Netflix Rekha yadav -
Would you want to see Martial arts Movies? Cobra Kai is a Perfect Choice! It is a Drama in Addition to Action Comedy Internet...
Read more

“Spinning Out Season 2”: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and more details!!

Entertainment Vinay yadav -
It's an internet tv series. Samantha Stratton makes this series. It's a Netflix drama that's generated by men and women. Then, the show's...
Read more

Legacies Season 2 : Spoilers Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Updates Is Here

Entertainment Vinay yadav -
The series premieres on The CW and is a spin-off of'The Originals.' The show received mixed reviews. Here Season two, including throw and its...
Read more
© World Top Trend