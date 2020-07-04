“World War Z” Season 2: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything a fan should know

- Advertisement -

After World War Z’s success, viewers wonder whether they would get a sequel to this movie or not.

This apocalyptic action horror film portrays a zombie pandemic. It focuses on how the protagonist of the story, Gerry Lane, a former investigator, struggles to save his family and the world from the wrath of zombies. This film is loosely based on Max ‘Brooks’ novel of the same name.

It became a huge commercial success and also received appreciation for the performance of its cast and elements of thrill and adventures present in it. It was also nominated for various prestigious awards in different categories.

This film was released in 2013. It has been seven years since its release. Now, fans are quite curious to know about the sequel of World War Z.

Let’s check out the essential details of World War Z 2.

Release date of “World War Z 2”

In 2013, after the smashing success of “World War Z,” Paramount announced that it would soon start working on a sequel. In May 2015, the film was announced to be released on June 9, 2017. On February 8, 2017, Paramount announced that since the filming ‘tdidn’t start and thus movie would not release before 2018 or 2019.

In 2018, Dede Gardner revealed that filming would start in June 2019.

But in February 2019, the pre-production work was stopped due to several reasons. One of the major reasons was the issue of budget. China has banned films featuring zombies or ghost, so if the sequel would have released, then it might have suffered losses since it would have been banned in China.

Since then, no information has been shared but fans are still hopeful about the sequel.

The expected plot of “World War Z 2”

The plot of the second season of “World War Z 2” was loosely based on Max ‘Brooks’ novel of the same name. At the end of the film, in order to save themselves from zombies, people infected themselves with pathogens causing diseases. However, these diseases are curable. The sequel may portray how they will completely get rid of zombies and how they restore the peace of the world again after this zombie apocalypse.

The cast of “World War Z 2”

If the sequel of the movie arrives, it is likely that Brad Pitt will reprise his role as former United Nations investigator, Gerry Lane. Mireille Enos may return as his wife, Karin Lane.

However, all these are assumptions as nothing has been officially announced.

Stay with us for more updates.