World War Z 2: Possible Release Date, Cast, Plot And All You Need to Know

- Advertisement -

World War Z is an American apocalyptic action horror movie based on a novel of the same name in 2006 by Max Brooks. This zombie apocalypse movie was released in 2013. The movie has been directed by Marc Forster and produced by Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Ian Bryce.

The story for World War Z has been written by Matthew Michael Carnahan and J. Michael Straczynski. The movie was an instant success on the box office. The movie was released in the United States on June 21, 2013. The budget for the movie was set to $190 million. This zombie outbreak pandemic film has been the most successful movie in this niche till now and has earned more than $540 million on the box office.

World War Z was considered a global success due to its huge popularity and high box office collection. The movie was renewed for a sequel for World War Z 2 just after its release.

World War Z cast

Brad Pitt as Gerry Lane, Mireille Enos as Karin Lane, James Badge Dale as Captian Speke, Matthew Fox as Parajumper, Daniella Kertesz as Segen, Abigail Hargrove as Rachel Lane, and many other well-known artists was a part of the show.

World War Z 2 release date

The fans had quite a lot of expectations from the sequel due to the high bar set by the first movie. However, in February 2019 the sequel of the movie was cancelled. The reason for the cancellation was stated to be budget constraints.

The movie was the highest-grossing zombie film of all time. Fans have been patiently waiting for the movie to be renewed, but the news shattered their dreams. However, watching the enthusiasm of the fans, the decision of the renewal of the movie can be pitched again.

For more information, keep reading www.worldtoptrend.com for more updates on the latest TV shows, upcoming movies and much more.

Till then, stay safe stay updated.