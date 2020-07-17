World War Z 2: Latest Details About The Cast, Plot, And Release Date.

- Advertisement -

World War Z is among the best zombie films ever made. The film released in 2013 and is still the highest-grossing zombie film.

The cast of the film includes Brad Pitt, Mireille Enos, James Badge Dale, Matthew Fox, Daniella Kertesz, Abigail Hargrove, Sterling Jerins, Ludi Boeken, Fana Mokoena, and many others.

World War Z received tremendous positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. The film was highly praised for its storyline, horror-elements, and Brad Pitt’s performance.

World War Z released in the United States on 21st June 2013. It has been more than 7 years since World War Z and it is still one of the most awaited sequels.

World War Z 2 Release Date:

As of now, the sequel for World War Z is canceled. After the smashing success of World War Z, the makers announced a sequel for the film. The sequel was supposed to release in 2017. J. A. Bayona was supposed to direct the sequel. In 2016, J. A. Bayona left the film. Later, the film got postponed. After that David Fincher was brought in direct the sequel. Sooner, both David Fincher and Brad Pitt got busy with other commitments and it led to World War Z being canceled. Another reason for World War Z 2 being canceled is believed to be the increase in budget.

The makers are keen to make the sequel. But, even if it is made it will take a longer time than expected.

World War Z 2 Cast:

When the sequel was announced, Brad Pitt and Mireille Enos were signed to reprise their role from World War Z. Apart from them, there are no other updates related to the cast and crew of World War Z 2.

World War Z 2 Plot:

At the end of World War Z, Gerry reunites with his family. They also find a vaccine that acts as a camouflage for the people by which they can survive without getting bit by zombies. However, in the end, Brad Pitt’s character, Gerry says, ‘This isn’t the end.’ Now, this single dialogue has put up lots of questions unanswered. It is also the main reason why World War Z 2 is one of the most awaited sequels. We may witness another zombie apocalypse in World War Z 2.