Wondering what the OnePlus Nord will appear to be? The very first pictures of the telephone have looked, giving us a look in the front and back of the handset.

The picture (below) seems on Amazon India, also reveals the OnePlus Nord being slid from a pocket. It’s a still picture of this telephone in movement and the handset is blurred.

We could make the OnePlus emblem on the trunk, together with a camera bulge from the corner.

OnePlus Nord rumors have indicated the handset could include three or four rears cameras, but this specific shot does not show which (if either) is correct.

Our first sight of this OnePlus Nord (Picture credit: Amazon / OnePlus)

OnePlus has also published a new video on its Instagram account teasing the handset, and towards the end (about one minute in) we receive a few views of this handset.

There’s a shot since the individual however, it is impossible to tell if it’s one, front-facing cameras, or 2 .

What is also interesting here is that the display does not seem to reach all of the way towards the top and underside of the apparatus, however on closer inspection you can view the Android navigation buttons at the bottom of the display, indicating it will reach on the top also.

Past OnePlus Nord rumors have pointed to a all-screen screen using a cutout for its front-facing camera(s) — this all traces up here.

The photo shows us an alarm slider along with power/lock secret on the ideal side of this apparatus, a layout staple of current OnePlus telephones, and the following picture shows the handset being slid into a pocket — that is the point where the preceding Amazon still is out of.

What we know up to Now

The webpage does not offer you any info and we are still waiting to find out its own spec sheet along with the OnePlus Nord launch date.

But we already know a few of the information about the telephone, such as its sub-$500 / $500 price tag, Snapdragon 765G chipset, support for 5G, and that it’ll have”a flagship-level” camera.

The OnePlus Nord is anticipated to be available in July, together with all the handset going on sale in Europe (including the UK) and India first. Whilst accessibility for different nations is unknown There’ll be restricted OnePlus Nord accessibility in North America at a certain stage.