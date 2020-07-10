Wireless Airpods 2 Lowest Price Sale To Over Very Soon

Amazon is selling both of Apple’s AirPods 2 models at deep discounts right now. And that includes a huge $50 discount that slashes the model with a wireless charging case to its lowest price ever.

You’ll also find AirPods Pro on sale right now at a price that matches Amazon’s Black Friday 2019 deal. But if you hurry you can pick up renewed AirPods Pro for just $204.99.

Things are almost back to normal at Amazon instead of seeing huge shipping delays all over the site. So we’re finally beginning to see some killer deals like of Airpods 2 on the most popular products out there.

Other than essentials, the hottest deals on the site right now might be on Apple’s various best-selling earphones. AirPods have been best-sellers on Amazon pretty much since they were first released. And they’ve somehow been in stock on Amazon even. While the company was focusing mainly on essentials.

What’s even crazier than the fact that these nonessential headphones never really saw any serious shipping delays is the pricing. AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro have been discounted on and off for months. Now, however, Amazon is taking things to the next level.

Most of our readers who are interested in AirPods 2 as opposed to AirPods Pro opt for the entry-level version with the normal charging case. Needless to say, the explanation is pretty simple: they’re cheaper. AirPods 2 retail for $159 while the upgraded model with wireless charging sells for $199.

On Amazon, the base model can be had right now for just $139 which is a solid $20 discount. If you want the upgraded version, AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case are down to $149.98 thanks to an even bigger $50 discount. That matches the all-time lowest price!

Where Pro are concerned, this is where you’ll find the best deal — but only if you hurry. Apple’s first and only cord-free Bluetooth earphones with active noise cancellation are back on sale right now. At last year’s all-time low price from Black Friday and Cyber Week.

That means instead of paying $250 like you would from Apple or most of its retail partners. You can head over to Amazon right now and pick up a pair for $234.00. If you want an even better deal, however, you score big time if you hurry.

Amazon has renewed AirPods Pro on sale right now starting at just $204.99, which is close to the lowest price we’ve seen. There are also several authorized sellers that have them in stock close to the price once these sell out. Renewed AirPods Pro are guaranteed to work and you have 90 days to return them for any reason if you’re not satisfied.