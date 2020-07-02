Home In News Windows 10 Start Menu Just Got Redesigned
Windows 10 Start Menu Just Got Redesigned

By- Sweety Singh
Microsoft has started rolling out its new Windows 10 Start menu to Insiders. Beginning the process of ushering into a cleaner and more compact interface. The Redmond company already teased the look of its redesigned Start menu, so we knew that it was coming. But now it looks on the cusp of a suitable rollout.

However, don’t expect a considerable change. Since this redesign is more of an aesthetic tweak which intends to streamline the menu. “We are freshening up the Start menu having a more streamlined design that removes the solid color backplates behind the logos in the apps list and uses a uniform. The partly transparent background to the tiles,” stated Brandon LeBlanc, senior program manager at the Windows 10 Insider Program.

“This design creates a beautiful platform for your programs, particularly the Fluent Layout icons for both Office and Microsoft Edge. As well as the redesigned icons for built-in programs like Calculator, Mail, and Calendar. That we began rolling out earlier this year.”  While LeBlanc’s description is a tad hyperbolic. The new Start menu does look a lot more streamlined.

windows 10

By merely removing massive blocks of color in the tiles. That have meant it may be tough to identify program icons at a glance. The interface looks a great deal more comfortable to use at speed. The new Start menu also functions with the darker Windows 10 themes as well as the mild motif. That means dark mode fans are not going to lose out on the tweaks Redmond’s software engineers have been working on.

Windows 10 Personilazation

Nevertheless, the new Start menu design isn’t the only tweak Microsoft is bringing to Windows 10. It is also testing a”more personalized” Taskbar, aiming to tailor the material design of an individual’s taskbar to their tastes and use. The goal is to offer”a cleaner, more personalized, out-of-box expertise to give you the material you want and less clutter.”

It is not guaranteed to make it into the full release of Windows update if it is not well received.  Microsoft is also adding in the ability to ALT + Tab between all tabs available from the Microsoft Edge browser rather than merely the current ones in each browser.

Windows 10 Update Is Available For Download To Users

Again, it’s a minor change but one which might be a blessing to heavy multitaskers. In general, these small tweaks and changes on updates are signs of Microsoft working to create its operating system cleaner and easier to work with. Yet not compromising on personalization and the open character of Windows 10.

Therefore, if you are a Windows 10 user, see a couple of alterations pop up in the form of updates in the coming months.


