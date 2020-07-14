Home Technology Windows 10 May 2020: Update Prevented From Installation On Some PCs Thanks...
Technology

Windows 10 May 2020: Update Prevented From Installation On Some PCs Thanks To OneDrive

By- Kumar Saurabh
Windows 10 May 2020 Update has been averted by the setup to OneDrive on several PCs thanks according to reports on the internet.

Windows Newest emphasized this situation. It goes back to a problem that surfaced this week. Windows 10 is currently telling a few people they can’t update to the May 2020 Update since their PC configurations are not supported’.

  • The thing is that users are not given any hint about what settings may be at fault or that which they may have to do receive the update and to solve the issue. They are just told: “Microsoft is working to encourage your preferences shortly. No action is necessary.”

Workarounds and concepts are aired around this matter, and Windows Newest has thrown in with the other that they found they can go right ahead and update to the May 2020 Update, after uninstalling the OneDrive program.

A Reddit user reported the same experience: “I flashed OneDrive (from Control Panel), rebooted, and the [Can 2020 Update] update went through this period (using Windows Update Assistant).

“Following the update was complete, I found that OneDrive was seemingly reinstalled from the upgrade, so I simply needed to log into OneDrive again — then wait for this to re-sync everything.”

OneDrive complications: Windows 10 Update

We wonder about the wisdom of taking this strategy — although the same is observed by windows Latest — which you can reinstall OneDrive following the update. After all, the cube might be in place for a reason, and we heard about the May 2020 Update breaking OneDrive.

So it is possible for this reason, we would recommend you’re sitting tight for today, and that this may be tied to that spanner from the Windows functions.

Windows 10 May 2020 Update has been averted by the setup to OneDrive on several PCs thanks according to reports on the internet. Read More News on worldtoptrend

