Win This Game To Get Free Netflix Subscription.

Netflix is offering one lucky winner a lifetime subscription to its streaming service. Technically, it’s an 83-year subscription or 1,000 months for free.

You have to get the highest score in Netflix’s The Old Guard game to win 1,000 free months of Netflix, a $13,000 value if you have the standard Netflix plan.

See The Old Guard on Netflix (subscription required)

Netflix’s The Old Guard game is based on its new action-thriller movie, The Old Gaurd, starring Charlize Theron. It’s about a “group of mercenaries, all centuries-old immortals, with the ablity to heal themselves, discover someone is onto their secret, and they must fight to protect their freedom”.

You’ll want to watch the movie before you play the game, as the competition follows the events of the film.

Visit www.oldguardgame.com via a computer or mobile device

Click Play Now and fill out the on-screen registration form.

The game will then start. It’s free to play and participate.

Once you’ve watched the film, you can easily start playing The Old Guard game through your web browser on your Windows PC or Mac or mobile device. The competition kicked off Friday, 17 July 2020 at 8am PST (11am ET). It will be held for three days across 17 July, 18 July, and 19 July 2020.

You play as Charlize Theron with a Labrys double-bladed ax. You can play as often as you like, but whoever in the world playing gets the highest score will win the game and the 83-year Netflix subscription. Your score is determined by each enemy you defeat and the faster you are to reach a level.

In order to participate, you must reside in the US.