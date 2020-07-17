 Will “world War Z 2” Ever Happen? Check Out The Recent Updates On Its Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything Else

- Advertisement -

Brad Pitt and Mireille Enos starrer was released in 2013 and became a huge commercial success.

This apocalyptic action horror film revolves around the zombie pandemic. It portrays how Gerry Lane, a former investigator, leaves no stone unturned to save his family and the other survivors from the wrath of zombies.

Directed by Marc Forster, this film is loosely based on Max Brook’s novel of the same name.

Besides being a commercial success, this movie was nominated for various prestigious awards in different categories. The performance of the cast and the various thrilling stunts were appreciated.

It has been almost seven years since its release. Fans are quite eager to know about the sequel of “World War Z”. So let us check out the essential details of this anticipated sequel.

Release date of “World War Z 2”

In 2013, after the success of “World War Z 2”, Paramount announced that they were planning to start the development work of the sequel. In May 2015, it was reported that the film would release on June 9, 2017.

In 2017, it was announced that the film would not release before 2018and might take even more time. In 2018, Gardner revealed that film would commence in June 2019. In February 2019, the pre-production work was stopped for certain reasons. One of the important reasons was China’s ban on the film featuring zombies and ghosts. The budget of the film was expected to be quite large, so due to this ban, it might have suffered huge losses.

Since then, no announcement has been made regarding the arrival of the sequel. However, fans are still hopeful of “World War Z 2”.

The expected plot of “World war Z 2”

“World War Z” was loosely based on Max Brook’s novel of the same name. In this film, people discovered that the only way to protect themselves from the attack of the zombie is to get infected or ill. So, they infected themselves with pathogens causing diseases, diseases that can be treated.

If the sequel arrives, it may reveal how the world gets completely rid of zombies and how the peace will be restored after the disastrous zombie apocalypse.

The cast of “World War Z 2”

It is very difficult to predict anything about the cast at this moment when it is not even known whether the film will arrive or not. But Brad Pitt and Mireille Enos may appear in the “World War Z 2”.

