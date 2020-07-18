Will There Be A Southern Survival Season 2 Or Is It Canceled? Check Here All Updates

- Advertisement -

We get to watch a variety of different content on Netflix. One such amazing and out of box show is the Southern Survival. The show pushes the members to go out of their limitations and comfort zone by testing of survival and outdoor gears.

The first season of the Southern Survival has performed well on the screens. It was loved by the audience and got good ratings from the critics too. The series has gained a 5.2 rating by IMDb. And now everyone is wondering whether there will be a second season for Southern survival or not? Find out answers to your doubt below.

Will there be a Southern survival season 2 or is it canceled?

Well, there hasn’t been any announcement regarding the show’s arrival by Netflix. But we can hope to get its new season if the viewers of this show increase in some time. There is already some increment in the viewers within a few weeks. Thus, we can expect good news from the streaming service.

According to our predictions, if the pandemic gets decreased this year, then the show can land on television by the mid of 2021.

Name of the cast members of Southern survival season 2?

The show introduces us to various types of camping experience and equipment. Season one saw two celebrities, namely, Daniel Steve and Mikki. The land is difficult, intense conditions and try to cope with using different materialistic goods. Thus, if season two happens, we expect them to reprise back in the show.

The plot of Southern survival season 2

All the episodes of season one were based on a particular theme. For example, the episode with title, ‘fire’ shows the cast members testing with fireproof fabrics. Thus, every episode is made in such a way that the audience gets to learn something from it. And they also provide the disclaimer and safety measures that we need to consider while using the tools shown in the show. Thus, it would be interesting to watch what new materials the show brings and tests.