Will Kratos Die In God Of War 5? And Check The All New Updates
Gaming

Will Kratos Die In God Of War 5? And Check The All New Updates

By- Ajeet Kumar
We have been blessed with some video game franchises over the years that we’ve spent hours on. These include the likes of Splinter Cell, Crysis, Call Of Duty, Battlefield, GTA, and a Lot More. One of the most popular video game franchise is the God Of War. Produced by Santa Monic Studios and released by Sony, God made its debut on the PlayStation console. Since then, it has been among the best game series.

We have witnessed four games in the franchise. We had a lot of spin-offs on the way, but now Sony is back on course with the statement of God of War 5. God has excited people’s anticipation ever since its announcement a while back. Therefore, let us have a peek at. With God Of War 5, we’ll bid farewell to the franchise.

Is There A New Weapon Added?

Yes!!! Tons of new weapons added to the match, although Programmers at Santa Monica Studios have revealed that there’s not one. However, there haven’t been many details revealed as to what they are regarding the new weapons. Thus, we will only have to control our enthusiasm a bit longer until the game releases.

Will Kratos Die In God Of War 5?

Everybody was excited when Sony introduced God Of War 5. But not many were aware that God Of War 5 would be the match in the video game franchise that is longstanding. God Of War 5 will be the Last installment in the God Of War series.

Rumors are circulating the net regarding Kratos’ destiny in God Of War 5. Yet, nothing has been confirmed. It is however unclear whether Kratos will live or die in the conclusion of God. Seeing that God is the installment, the fans are looking to give Kratos a satisfying ending. The God Of War has withstood each God that has been thrown against him and has always come out on top. Therefore, fans believe that this might be a good time to allow by bidding farewell Kratos attain serenity finally. However, all are theories, and we will need to wait until the game releases.

Ajeet Kumar

