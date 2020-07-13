- Advertisement -

Will Ferrell’s Most Up-to-date comedy, about the Eurovision song Competition, Has Been the most-watched title this week on our Most Recent Listing of the top Films on Netflix.

That’s in line with the streaming search engine Reelgood, which each week offers BGR with data around what its millions of users are utilizing the service to stream.

Read on for the rest of our Most Recent look at the best films on Netflix this week.

One of those defining adjustments in popular culture the coronavirus pandemic has helped to hasten is the inexorable growth of the flowing economy, together with established players like Netflix and Amazon now joined by upstarts which vary by Apple TV+ into Disney+, in addition to new arrivals like NBC’s Peacock streamer that starts nationally on July 15.

Of course, Netflix still reigns supreme when it comes to streaming TV and movies and has not missed a beat or slowed down its release cadence at all. Really, in July alone, there are 86 new films being added to the popular streaming support. One way to help sort through all that articles on the service is by having a peek at what movies are most popular right now — a task for which we turn into the group at streaming search engine Reelgood, which regularly shares with BGR a snapshot of what its millions of monthly members are flowing on both a weekly and monthly basis.

For the week of July 2-8, we’ve included the top movies on Netflix below — these being the ten names that Reelgood viewers streamed the most during the week, using a zany Will Ferrell comedy coming in at #1 this week: That film is Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.

The film did get the warmest reception that is critical. For instance, over at Rotten Tomatoes, its critics’ rating is sitting at 63 percent (based on 144 reviews). Audiences seem to have taken it for what it is — only a diversion not to be scoffed at through these days, in my view. Its viewers’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes now is 80%, based on user evaluations that are almost 2000.(Will Ferrell’s)

Its plot is as follows — that is based on a bit of star power, then Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams play the roles — If you have not checked this out Netflix original name yet. Per Netflix, “When aspiring Icelandic musicians Lars (Will Ferrell) and Sigrit (Rachel McAdams) are granted the chance of a lifetime to represent their nation in the world’s largest song contest, they finally have an opportunity to show that any dream worth having is a dream worth fighting for.”

Reelgood’s data shows that considering all the significant streamers for this past week, Eurovision was watched by more of its users than Hamilton, the live-action movie of the smash Broadway hit that has been recently added to Disney+. For Netflix recommendations, past Will Ferrell comedy check out the collection of the week’s Top 10 movies below, with links.(Will Ferrell’s)

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Lost Bullet

Back to the Future

Bulbul

The Invisible Guest

Schindler’s List

The Machine

Extraction

Nobody Knows I am Here

Taxi Driver