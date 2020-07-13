Home Movies Why Resident Evil 8 Is Actually Resident Evil 27 And Looking At...
Why Resident Evil 8 Is Actually Resident Evil 27 And Looking At The Convoluted History Of The Resident Evil Franchise

By- Santosh Yadav
Looking at the Resident Evil franchise’s convoluted history shows any number at a Resident Evil game’s insignificance.

Together with Resident Evil 8 officially on the way as a next-gen exclusive, fans can look forward to another numbered entry in the Resident Evil series. However, what does that really mean? As any fan knows, some don’t designate importance, and, to be exact, Resident Evil 8 is actually the 27th Resident Evil game.

Resident Evil 8 might have a nifty number in its title, but numbers mean little in identifying the entry’s significance into the canon. For Example, Resident Evil: Code Veronica is more of a sequel to Resident Evil 2 than Resident Evil 3. Resident Evil 3 happens parallel to Resident Evil 2, revealing players the Raccoon City incident from the perspective of Jill Valentine. Code Veronica, but actively pushes the story of the two Resident Evil and Resident Evil 2 forward. The game follows the exploits of Claire and her brother Chris (the former being the co-protagonist of RE2 and the latter co-starring in the first RE) after the Raccoon City incident. The story shows Umbrella’s destiny and reintroduces the villain Albert Wesker, whose involvement in the narrative sets up his role in Resident Evil 4. Code Veronica pushes the Resident Evil timeline forward into the next sequel, whereas Resident Evil 3 functions as a side story; however, the latter contains a few. Amounts cannot be trusted.

27 may be the total amount of Resident Evil matches, but that number contains remakes and strange aberrations, like the officially non-canon GameBoy Color match, Resident Evil: Gaiden. So, such as numbered entries and Code: Veronica — what some fans may call”the principal games” — there are 10 Resident Evil games to account for at the show chronology. Nonetheless, this is still insufficient, as lots of the Resident Evil spin-offs include essential narrative beats.

Resident Evil 8

Resident Evil Spin-Off Games Still Count

Resident Revelations and its follow up Resident Evil Revelations 2 are technically spin-offs, but each game involves core characters and deepens the series mythology, especially Revelations 2. That match not just continues Claire’s story and brings back fan-favorite Barry Burton, but in addition, it reveals some of the backgrounds behind Albert Wesker by introducing his Alex Wesker. Mentioned briefly in Resident Evil 5, Alex serves as the primary villain of Resident Evil Revelations two and supplies series veterans with additional information about this”Wesker Children”: a series of experiments aimed at producing super-humans.

Even vague Resident Evil titles include canonical particulars. Umbrella Chronicles and Darkside Chronicles, both originally released on the Wii, are light-gun re-tellings of some of the series’ most popular mainline entries. They seem insignificant, but each contains essential information. Umbrella Tales offers a narration by Albert Wesker that fluidly connects the tales of Resident Evil, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 0, and Darkside Tales includes a prequel story to Resident Evil 4 — describing the last connection between Jack Krauser and Leon Kennedy and detailing how Krauser finally became Leon’s nemesis.

Sure, there are games that clearly aren’t canon, such as the above Gameboy Color match, but Resident Evil programmers seem content to continue to perform with and explore their world, which is now over 20 years in the making, at a large number of different manners. The advertising heads at Capcom even appear aware of this, contemplating Resident Evil 8: Village is the first numbered title to sport an excess epithet, excluding the redundancy of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. In this way, the game melds two worlds. Along with the spin-offs numbered entries and reiterates the heritage that unites the series.

