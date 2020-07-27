Why ‘Crash Landing on You’ Won’t be Returning for a Season 2

- Advertisement -

Following an unbelievable season of tv, Crash Landing You has come to be the second-highest-rated cable play in South Korean history. Many fans are clamoring to find out whether the K-Drama will go back for another season. Regrettably, it is highly improbable Crash Landing You will probably be returning for another season, and here is why.

Crash Landing You is a South Korean drama series created by the drama creation Studio Dragon and composed by Park Ji-Eun. The show observed The Negotiation throw members, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin reunite, meanwhile all sixteen episodes were guided by Romance is now a Bonus Books’ Lee Jung-Hyo.

TvN can boast seven of the top ten highest-rated cable dramas in South Korea, together with Crash Landing on You sitting on the very top of both tvN and next highest in the nation all around. It is the second time a cable television set has surpassed 20 percent of the audience.

Has Crash Landing on You been revived for Another season?

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 19/02/2020)

In the time of composing Netflix along with also the South Korean television system to have to declare the future of Crash Landing on You. It a second season will not be happening anytime soon.

Not many shows in South Korea get seasons, with displays composed to only 1 season. There are a number of exceptions, for example, Chief of Staff and Voice, but one of the highest-rated cable dramas, sequel seasons are seriously lacking. That functions more with each season happening at a season with cast members, although you are able to consider tvN’s Reply franchise.

There is no denying that the prevalence of Crash Landing on You, also as that the second-highest cable play in West history there’ll be lots of discussions about its own future.

The crash landing you’s last episode gets the viewership ratings in the history of the. It’s now the highest rated play on cable television exceeded only by the skies castle of jtbc.

Welcome to this cast and crew of the show that is amazing! ♡ pic.twitter.com/QMC2xzsN2R

— ً (@kdramarchive) February 17, 2020

Can Crash Landing on You need Another season?

That depends upon who you ask. For most fans, they would be pleased to see their favorite characters return whereas others are satisfied with the show concluded.

This season’s climax ends with Se-ri and Jeong-hyuk reuniting in Switzerland, spending two weeks on holiday. Together with the pressure between the two countries, the star crossed lovers are not able to have a connection. It is a bittersweet but they have the ability at least once annually, to spend at the state of Switzerland.

In terms of the characters, their respective stories all have wrapped up nicely. Dan, despite discovering a love for this to be taken away from her, has chosen to devote her entire life to music and enjoying the piano. The four soldiers that fell in love with lifestyle were about the search for a few beauty products.

The crux of this story is the connection between Se-ri and Jeong-hyuk In case there was a season supposed to occur. The story would need to finish with the set able to live together, and really reuniting entirely, get married, and everything else that has been in love. As to the way that happens is up to the composing team!