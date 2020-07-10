White Lines Season 2 Release Date, Cast, & All Update

- Advertisement -

White Lines is a British-Spanish mystery thriller series. The series made its debut entry into the television entertainment industry on 15 May 2020. The first season of the series received an overwhelming response from the entertainment audience community. Based on the positive response development has shown some positive sign towards the second season of the series. In this article, I’ll discuss the White Lines season 2 release date, cast, and all you need to know.

The series is created by Álex Pina, directed by Nick Hamm, Luis Prieto, Ashley Way, Alvaro Brechner. Álex Pina, Cristina Lopez Ferraz, Andy Harries, Sharon Hughff are the executive producers of the television wen series. The production companies involved in producing the television web series are Vancouver Media, Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television. Each episode of the series has a runtime of around 45 minutes holding more than million active viewers.

When Is White Lines Season 2 Release Date?

As of now, we don’t have any official announcement about the White Lines season 2 release date. Based on the information form the uneducated guesses suggest that the second season of the series will be released early,2021. This is if the series follows the leaked release schedule.

Those who are interested in the series can enjoy the series through an online video streaming platform, Netflix similar to the last season of the series. These are the information related to the release date and streaming details of the television entertainment series. However, we’ll update you once the announcement about the release date of the series.

Who Are The Cast Included In White Lines?

As of now, we don’t have any official announcement about the White Lines season 2 cast details. It’s expected that most of the cast from the previous season of the series will be retained in the second season of the series. Development is said to talk with the performance artist to the second season of the series. We have gathered cast information from the internet sources for you to get a glimpse of cast information.

Following are the cast included in White Lines

Laura Haddock as Zoe Collins,

Nuno Lopes as Duarte “Boxer” Silva,

Marta Milans as Kika Calafat,

Daniel Mays as Marcus Ward,

Laurence Fox as David,

Angela Griffin as Anna Connor,

Juan Diego Botto as Oriol Calafat,

Pedro Casablanc as Andreu Calafat,

Belén López as Conchita Calafat,

Francis Magee as Clint Collins,

Tom Rhys Harries as Axel Collin,

Jade Alleyne as Tanny Ward,

Ava Naylor as Matilda Ward,

Barry Ward as Mike Walker,

Fernando Albizu as Pepe Martínez,

Agus Ruiz as Cristobal,

Javi Coll as Juan Miguel Fonseca,

Paulo Pires as George,

Tallulah Evans as Jenny Walker,

Geena Román as Sissy,

Mariano Garmendia as Bruno,

Maggie O’Neill as Yoana,

India Fowler as young Zoe,

Cel Spellman as young Marcus,

Kassius Nelson as young Anna,

Jonny Green as young David,

Rafael Morais as Young Boxer,

Zoe Mulheims as Young Kika.