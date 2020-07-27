White House: Contracting Covid-19 coronavirus

- Advertisement -

White House: National Security Adviser Has Not Heard Trump Since Contracting Covid-19 coronavirus

The White House on Monday supported National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien tested positive for Covid-19 coronavirus but stated the most senior member of the Trump government to contract the disease poses no danger.

President Donald Trump talks and National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien.

The White House advised Bloomberg O’Brien has not seen President Trump or Vice President Mike Pence since contracting the virus.

Whilst on holiday with his loved ones and suspects, it arrived caught coronavirus.

According to the White House, O’Brien has”moderate symptoms” and is continued to direct the National Security Council while self-isolating by a safe site.

“There is not any chance of exposure to the president or the president,” states that the White House due to Covid-19 .

KEY BACKGROUND

National Security Council employees are analyzed for Covid-19 coronavirus. From the White House. O’Brien’s office is located close to Pence’s and the Oval Office West Wing Office. NSC staff weren’t advised of O’Brien’s positive consequence, as reported by a man familiar together with all the matter, and discovered through media reports.

BIG NUMBER: 4.2 MILLION

The entire number of Covid-19 coronavirus instances from the U.S. Cases continues to spike across the nation, nearing 150,000 virus-related deaths.

