Home Corona White House: Contracting Covid-19 coronavirus
Corona

White House: Contracting Covid-19 coronavirus

By- Shankar
- Advertisement -

White House: National Security Adviser Has Not Heard Trump Since Contracting Covid-19 coronavirus
TOPLINE
The White House on Monday supported National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien tested positive for Covid-19 coronavirus but stated the most senior member of the Trump government to contract the disease poses no danger.

President Donald Trump talks and National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien.

The White House advised Bloomberg O’Brien has not seen President Trump or Vice President Mike Pence since contracting the virus.

Whilst on holiday with his loved ones and suspects, it arrived caught coronavirus.

According to the White House, O’Brien has”moderate symptoms” and is continued to direct the National Security Council while self-isolating by a safe site.

Also Read:   There is Not That Much Good News to go Around in Terms of a Worldwide Coronavirus

“There is not any chance of exposure to the president or the president,” states that the White House due to Covid-19 .

KEY BACKGROUND
National Security Council employees are analyzed for Covid-19 coronavirus. From the White House. O’Brien’s office is located close to Pence’s and the Oval Office West Wing Office. NSC staff weren’t advised of O’Brien’s positive consequence, as reported by a man familiar together with all the matter, and discovered through media reports.

Also Read:   Harvard physician Ashish Jha Opinion About Coronavirus Pandemic
BIG NUMBER: 4.2 MILLION
The entire number of Covid-19 coronavirus instances from the U.S. Cases continues to spike across the nation, nearing 150,000 virus-related deaths.

see also – Florida reported its smallest coronavirus case increase in three weeks Monday.while hospitalizations and the number of ICUs at capacity have also dropped. as the state .that has been the U.S. coronavirus epicenter is continuing to show signs that its coronavirus crisis may have peaked.

Also Read:   Trump clarifies why COVID-19 vaccine may not save us

 

- Advertisement -
Shankar

Must Read

White House: Contracting Covid-19 coronavirus

Corona Shankar -
White House: National Security Adviser Has Not Heard Trump Since Contracting Covid-19 coronavirus TOPLINE The White House on Monday supported National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien tested...
Read more

Noragami Season 3? Release? Cast?And Click To know More.

Entertainment Vinay yadav -
Noragami is a famous collection of manga. The show was exemplified, written, and by Adachitoka. Noragami is. It was released on January 5 in...
Read more

Uncle: Halo Infinite: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
Attaining Halo 5: Guardians' max multiplayer degree isn't a joke. Spartan Rank 152 is a complete grind. When you get to SR 150, you...
Read more

Thor 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All News !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
The times as they are may have slowed down our own lives, but that doesn't mean everything has ceased. Many productions (such as all...
Read more

The Punisher season 3- Release, Cast, Trailer, Plot And Click To know More.

Entertainment Vinay yadav -
The Punisher season 3 -- a thriller series, The Punisher, has two seasons into the fans on the application that's currently streaming. This spine-chiller...
Read more

Vikings Season 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Need To Know !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
Vikings, an original Canadian-Irish series History, by the TV channel, Written and Created by Michael Hirst. It is a historical drama and series. The...
Read more

Euphoria Season 2 Release Date And Who Is In Cast?

Netflix Rahul Kumar -
HBO play Euphoria was not able to go back after the victory of the year for the season. The series is a version of...
Read more

Demon Slayer : When Will Season 2 Release On Netflix? Click To know More.

Entertainment Vinay yadav -
Demon Slayer is a suspense anime, introduced into a story, and all characters that are energetic are accommodated into Japan. The show is fantastic...
Read more

The Orville Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Other Details !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
Inspired by Star Trek, Orville's team is similar to that of the franchise, with the captain as first officer (who's also his ex-wife), next...
Read more

Pirates of the Caribbean Actor Discusses Jack Sparrow Return for Pirates 6

Entertainment Rahul Kumar -
Following Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, the fifth film in the series, made close to $800 million worldwide. Disney has...
Read more
© World Top Trend