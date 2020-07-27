When Will The Second Season Of Love Alarm Premiere On Netflix? Check Here All Updates

- Advertisement -

Daum webtoon series Love Alarm has been adapted into a television drama show. The show airs on Netflix. The first season of Love Alarm premiered on broadcasting giant’s stage in August. Following the success of the show, the series was revived by Netflix for another season in October this past year. The fans of Love Alarm are anticipating the second season of the series’ premiere.

When Will The Second Season Of Love Alarm Premiere On Netflix?

This season, Love Alarm’s next season was going to make its debut on August 22 on Netflix. But the production work on the second period of Love Alarm could not be completed. The fans will now have to wait for more for the launch of this show’s next season. Neither the makers of Love Alarm nor Netflix has announced the premiere date of Love Alarm’s second season. The fans can expect to see the upcoming season in early 2021.

What Is The Premise Of Love Alarm?

In a world in which technology has become an integral part of life, people try to find love too. There are many programs through which people can find love. One such program is Love Alarm. The series follows the lives of three people called Hwang Sun-oh, Kim Jo-jo, and Lee Hye-Yeong.

The parents of lee Hye-Yeong operate at Hwang Sun-oh’s house, and the two boys have been friends since childhood. Both of these are in search of love and also enrol. Kim uses the program. She’s a gorgeous girl. The program is connected by three of them. The two Lee Hye-Yeong and Hwang Sun-oh drop in love with Kim Jo-jo, and this creates a rift between the buddies.

Who Will Be A Part Of The Cast In The Second Season Of Love Alarm?

All the lead actors will reprise their roles from the season of Love Alarm. Kim So-Hyun since Kim Jo-jo, Song Kang as Hwang Sun-oh, and Jung Ga-Ram as Lee Hye-Yeong will go back for the season.