When Will The 100 Season 7 Return?

Today, we respect new tv greater than ever. As we enterprise additional into this new content material desert, the examples of recent development are dwindling. One such TV present is The 100, which is at the moment within the midst of its seventh and last season. As a midseason return, The 100 was one of many last broadcast community reveals to wrap production earlier than the outbreak of COVID-19 started and productions in every single place had been pressured to close down. Because of this, in contrast to a present like Syfy’s Wynonna Earp which returns this Sunday for the six episodes of Season four they managed to movie earlier than production was halted, we can be getting a full season of The 100 Season 7 with out irregular interruption.

However that doesn’t imply we received’t be getting some regular interruption! As of proper now, The 100 Season 7 is on mini-hiatus for just a few weeks. The final episode to air was “The Flock,” which is the ninth episode of the 16-episode season. It aired on July 15th marking the final new episode for just a few weeks; The 100 received’t be returning till August fifth. The following new episode is known as “A Little Sacrifice.”

What can we anticipate when The 100 returns? Nicely, the synopsis teases: “Sheidheda makes his transfer; a disciple goes rogue.” It sounds just like the motion on Sanctum will actually be kicked into excessive gear subsequent episode, if that wasn’t already the case. We get a fast glimpse of Emori and Indra collectively in the trailer, and so they look able to struggle. They usually’re most likely going to should. Final we left Sanctum, Sheidheda had massacred the Youngsters of Gabriel and lots of members of Wonkru started to acknowledge his authority. Issues are usually not trying good for Emori, Indra, and Murphy. The place’s Raven whenever you want her?

Final episode additionally dived into Diyoza, Echo, Octavia, and Hope’s coaching as Disciples. Lengthy story quick: Echo took to it like a duck to water and Hope… didn’t. She was banished to Penance for 5 years (on Anders’ orders however per Echo’s sentencing suggestion) so, barring any sort of miraculous escape, subsequent time we see Hope, she’s going to be a lot modified. Because the promo for the subsequent episode teases, we can be getting extra of Clarke, which is nice information. It feels prefer it’s been lifetimes since we first noticed her arrival on Bardo. We now have but to see her actually course of Bellamy’s obvious loss of life and Octavia, Echo, and Diyoza’s “selection” to hitch Crew Disciples.