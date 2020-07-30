When Will Mirzapur Season 2 Come, Kaalin Bhaiya Did Hint, Read More

- Advertisement -

After the first season superhit of the crime based web series Mirzapur, fans are eagerly waiting for the release of its second season. There has been no official announcement regarding the release date of the second season so far, but the preparation of the season is on these days.

The shooting of Mirzapur series has almost been completed. The lead actor of this series, Devendu, shared a picture with Kaalin Bhaiya Pakanj Tripathi while tweeting. Wrote the caption in this picture, I enjoyed the shoot a lot. See you soon, Pankaj Tripathi. While writing this picture of actor Devendu, Pakanjh Tripathi wrote, a great friend.

It is being speculated from this picture that preparations for the next season of Mirzapur have been completed. By the way, Amazon Prime had released a video on February 21, in which information was given about the return soon. However, no new information has been revealed about what will be new in the story of the coming season and when the new season of the series will be released. The slogan was given while sharing this video – now the entire band will play.

Let us tell you that Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Rajesh Tailang, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Duggal, Sheeba Chaddha, Shubharajyoti were seen in the series in the last season. Gurmeet Singh, Karan Anshuman directed this series.

