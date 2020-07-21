Home TV Series Netflix When Will Aj And The Queen Season 2 Arrive On Netflix?
When Will Aj And The Queen Season 2 Arrive On Netflix?

By- Santosh Yadav
Netflix’s original series AJ and the Queen is a. The show premiered on January 10, 2020. It is a generation of RuPaul and Michael Patrick King. The show is made up of a total of 10 episodes. Ruby Red, who is infamous and well-known Drag queens on the planet, is followed by the narrative. Ruby Red goes for a road trip where she finds a sidekick at a girl AJ who is an orphan out. The series has been a huge hit and has been loved by its fans. Everyone is now waiting for the second season to happen. Here’s what you need to understand.

When Is AJ And The Queen Second Season Coming?

AJ and the Queen haven’t been renewed for another season. Fans are eager for the second season, but there’s no update about the renewal of this series for the next installment. The flowing Netflix has canceled AJ and the Queen for the season. RuPaul had declared himself. He thanked the fans by addressing them on 18, for making the time one a hit.

Netflix has axed the season of this show for now. The news may be a bit disappointed fans. Netflix has canceled many shows because of its mindset and the ongoing health crisis coronavirus. Covid-19 pandemic has stopped the creative work of several movies and TV shows. We wish the series gets green light for the next season and could just hope for the very best. For now, Netflix won’t move forward with all the comedy-drama for Season 2.

AJ And The Queen Season 2

When Will AJ And The Queen Season 2 arrive on Netflix?

Since the flowing giant hasn’t renewed the series for the second season, there’s no update concerning this show’s release date. Fans are ready to see the second season, but the update says there’s not any chance for season 2.

Is There Any Trailer Of The Series?

There’s no update about season 2 of the series, and the giant Netflix has not released any trailer to the show.





