Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) isn’t done making us watch TV throughout our fingers just yet. Netflix has officially announced the third season of YOU in January, and the deliciously binge-able series is already shaping up to have an you Season 3. After the shocking events of YOU Season two finale, which saw Joe Goldberg putting his sights on his new neighbor just after it appeared he’d found his true game, Joe’s very existence is all about to change. But will the cyberstalker that is slightly reformed fall back into his deadly habits that are old? Let us take a look at everything we know about YOU Season 3 so far.

It is coming next season. Netflix has confirmed that YOU Season 3 will premiere sometime in 2021. YOU showrunner Sera Gamble declared in February that work had started on the new season.

When is You season 3 released on Netflix?

Season 3 will feature 10- episodes with Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti returning as producers.

But when in 2021 it’ll land is up for discussion along with the streaming giant is still yet to confirm this, but dependent on the series, this could be just after Christmas.

Talking to Entertainment Tonight, Badgley discussed the development of Love’s character, saying: “She doesn’t appear to be the same sort of man.

“She doesn’t seem to be exactly the same kind of predator.”

He then added: “She does not appear to be the same kind of… you know, dare I say, in exactly the same third period. Oh, God!”

Badgley then put his hands over his mouth, realizing he blurted out that season is in the pipeline.

Who will be in the cast for season 3?

Well then. WELL. THEN.

We, of course, understand that Penn will reprise his role as Creep of the Decade.

Victoria Pedretti has also been verified to be returning as Love Quinn, which is a shock as she is pregnant with Joe’s infant.

Beyond that, we don’t know who will show up in the new year, as involving the pair of them, they’ve pretty much-annihilated everyone.