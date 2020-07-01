- Advertisement -

Payton Hobart is planning to launch his political career in The Politician season two, this time together with his sights set at New York’s state senate.

Broadway star Ben Platt is back in character and reunites with His ragtag high school campaign team in a desperate effort to outwit their adorable opponents, one of which is played with the iconic Bette Midler.

Buckle up for another roller-coaster ride of scandals, and Catastrophic betrayals as matters get even crazier in producer Ryan Murphy’s flagship Netflix first.

As soon as you’ve read our handy The Politician season one recap, read on for all you need to know about The Politician season two…

When is The Politician season 2 released on Netflix?

The Politician season two will soon be available to watch on Netflix from Friday, 19th June.

Co-creator Ryan Murphy was eager to get new episodes filmed Possible, beginning production on the next season approximately 1 month following the first had been released.

“Most times you have to wait a year for a series,” he told Deadline. “The Politician just premiered in September, and what we’re doing with the second season, Ben Platt, Judith Light, and Bette Midler, is so juicy and fun and topical. I believe we are trying to get that out for July.”

How many seasons will there be?

The plan was for five tons of episodes, each using their Campaign race. Does this imply season five will culminate with the presidential elections? We are uncertain, but President Payton has a beautiful ring to it…

It pays to be wary, though, as Netflix has canceled a fair number of its most high profile series recently (The OA, Tuca & Bertie). The Politician, As we all know, boasts a budget and spent on its cast. If it does not bring by season three, then do not be shocked if the axe drops.

Which cast members will return?

If you watched the finale, you’d know it’s pretty much impossible to Carry without season one’s main characters. In any case, if The Politician was initially commissioned for 2 series, you’d expect the cast needed to register for both.

Is there a trailer?

The first trailer for The Politician season two has dropped, teasing a ruthless struggle between Payton and Dede, as well as some huge betrayals on the way.