When is the last time you purchased a standalone camera?

The people behind the Olympus camera brand understand it's probably been a long time — which is the reason they're getting out of the business altogether.

The company beyond the Olympus brand announced this week they are selling off their fighting camera company, which they’ve had for 84 years.

They attributed this movement in part to a collapse in the sector driven by smartphones.

Among the many reasons that Apple lovers are eagerly awaiting the introduction of the iPhone 12 this fall is substantial camera enhancements coming into the next generation of Apple's iPhone lineup.

IPhone 12 leaks have shown such camera attributes as improved white balance on people’s faces and better portrait style photos, as a result of the addition of a LiDAR sensor on the trunk.

Meanwhile, the telephoto lens on the iPhone 12 may also boast 3x optical zoom as opposed to the 2x optical zoom on the iPhone 11 Pro.

and there have also been rumblings that the iPhone 12 may incorporate the ability to shoot video in portrait mode.

When you’ve got a device that powerful in your pocket.

is there actually a need for a standalone camera ? Enough of you believe the answer to that question is”no.

” because one of the world’s biggest camera manufacturers has decided to get out of the business after 84 because of the inexorable shift toward mobiles being our key cameras.

That brand is Olympus, that declared this week that it’s selling the camera off part of its business at the end of September to Japan Industrial Partners.

The latter is a Tokyo-based private equity company that bought Sony’s fighting Vaio computer company in 2014.

“Olympus has implemented measures to cope with the exceptionally severe digital camera market, because of, among others, rapid market shrink caused by the evolution of smartphones,”

Olympus explained in a memorandum of understanding spelling out details of the sale.

“Olympus has enhanced the cost structure by restructuring the manufacturing bases and focusing on high-value-added interchangeable lenses.

aiming to rectify the earning construction to those that may continue generating profit as earnings dwindles.”

This is an important turning of the page for what’s historically been a beloved, iconic camera brand.

“There’s a huge amount of affection for Olympus,” Nigel Atherton, editor of Amateur Photographer magazine, told the BBC.

“Those cameras were revolutionary — they were tiny, very light, beautifully made, had nice quality lenses.” However, Atherton continued, loyalists remained with the firm until its market got obliterated by tablets. 1 estimate shows that the requirement for standalone cameras dropped 84% from 2010 to 2018

The writing was certainly on the wall because the 2010s started. When Steve Jobs showed off the front-facing camera to the iPhone 4 at 2010.

he first demonstrated its usefulness via a FaceTime phone to Apple’s then-chief layout officer Jony I’ve.

“I grew up here in the US using The Jetsons and Star Trek and communicators, and just dreaming about this — dreaming about video calling — and it is real now,” the late Apple CEO raved. Eventually, during their banter, however, I have posed like for camera shots, pointing the way toward a future where everyone now had a strong camera in their pocket, eliminating the need for a bulkier standalone device.