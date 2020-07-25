When is Lucifer season 5 on Netflix? Release date, cast and everything you need to know

- Advertisement -

Lucifer season 5 trailer is here. Netflix has unveiled a two-minute trailer for its penultimate period of Lucifer, which shows — SPOILER ALERT — his twin brother Michael (also Tom Ellis, obviously ) carrying over Lucifer’s lifetime, who returned to his position as the ruler of Hell in the conclusion of Lucifer year 4. That takes everybody off guard, since it is possible to expect, such as his angelic elderly brother Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) and his love interest Chloe (Lauren German) who is”throwing herself” deeper in her detective work.

The remaining portion of the Lucifer year 5 trailer consists of action scenes, kisses, along with a shot that imitates The Shining before it finishes Michael and Lucifer facing each other. Along with Ellis, Woodside, and German, Lucifer year 5 also stars Kevin Alejandro as Detective Dan Espinoza, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Mazikeen, Scarlett Estevez as Trixie Espinoza, Rachael Harris as Dr. Linda Martin, Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez, along with Inbar Lavi as Eve. Ildy Modrovich proceeds as showrunner, head writer, and producer alongside reveal founder Tom Kapinos, Len Wiseman, Jonathan Littman, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Joe Henderson. Lucifer year 5 will include 16 episodes, together with among these in black motivated by film noir. The season is going to be broken probably of eight episodes each.