Dollface won fans over with its humor and cast when it first aired in 2019. The series has been confirmed for a return; here is what fans date, storyline, and trailer of Dollface period two.

When is Dollface season 2 released on Hulu?

If it was first released back in November 2019, the Kat Dennings-led Hulu humor drama Dollface ensured fans.

So viewers will be pleased to know it was then renewed for a second year in early January 2020.

The renewal for the series came according to TV Line.

The series was expected to return following the first in November 2020 for lovers to enjoy.

The flaws in production and filming caused by have delayed the launch of the show.

The estimates of the series mean it is believed it will actually emerge in ancient 2021.

When Dollface season two is set to land on the platform as Hulu reveals to fans, keep you updated.

Fans in the UK will likely wait longer since the first season has not yet been given a release date or a UK broadcaster.

Who is in the cast of Dollface season 2?

The returning cast Not all have been verified for the second show, but it’s anticipated many of the stars will be back.

This includes Kat Dennings as Jules Wiley that has to piece her life back together in a way when her boyfriend dumps her.

Other cast members are expected to comprise Brenda Song as a PR expert Madison Maxwell and Jules’ best friend from college and Esther Povitsky as Izzy Levine, who is one of Jules’ co-workers.

You star Shay Mitchell is likely to reunite.

Other potential include Beth Grant, Connor Hines, Brianne Howey, and Vella Lovell.

What will happen in Dollface season 2?

There have been no official storyline details for Dollface season two before it airing on Hulu released yet.

But it is very likely to pick up again with the group of four friends as they confront trials and tribulations.

Fans will recall how season one ended with the group all traveling to Mexico for Ramona’s (Shelley Hennig) wedding.

When Colin (Goran Visnjic) and Celeste (Malin Åkerman) showed up, Jules (Kat Dennings) grabbed the microphone and announced Colin was a cheater.

The series finished the group of women jumping in a car and heading back to Los Angeles.

Is there a trailer for Dollface season 2?

No, there is absolutely no trailer yet for Dollface’s collection, as filming is still to complete.

Fans will be able to get a glimpse of a new series a couple of months until it airs.

Thus, Hulu will release a teaser towards the end of early 2021 or 2020.